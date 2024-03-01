Two trades that defined 2004

With back-to-back AL Central banners hoisted, it would have been easy for Minnesota Twins GM Terry Ryan to rest on laurels in 2004. In two calendar years, he brought the team back from the brink of contraction and turned it from laughingstock to legitimate contender.

But with a generational talent ready to hit The Show and a few broader boxes to be checked, Ryan pulled off two of the greatest—at very least most substantial—trades in franchise history in hopes of a three-peat.

Trade #1: A. J. Pierzynski to San Francisco for Joe Nathan, Francisco Liriano, & Boof Bonser.

From 2001-2003, A.J. was as big a part of the “Get to Know ‘em” Gang as anyone—an extremely durable backstop who also hit for average and a little pop. But with Joe Mauer clearly ready for major league play after a scant two-and-a-half year minor league stint, Pierzynski proved expendable.

Had the return been Joe Nathan alone, this trade would have been a slam-dunk. Then a struggling starter/reliever in Frisco, the Twins immediately installed Nathan as full-time closer and he became the best reliever in franchise history.

Francisco Liriano was the clear “best prospect” in the swap, and largely delivered more value than not to the Twins organization. After a transcendent 2006 led to an arm blowout, he eventually returned to solid starter status.

Boof Bonser was a short-lived (2006-2008) and largely ineffective commodity in MN, but his name, girth, and simple presence on the’06 squad gained The Boofster a cult following.

Considering that A.J. proved so abrasive to his new teammates that he left the City by the Bay after just one season, there is a strong case for this exchange being the biggest heist in Minnesota Twins history.

Trade #2: Eric Milton to Philadelphia for Carlos Silva, Nick Punto, & Bobby Korecky

After some of the worst pitching in franchise history in the mid-1990s, the Twins finally developed a strong SP to pair with Brad Radke—and that man was Eric Milton.

Despite a solid 1999-2002 stretch, Milton was coming off knee surgery that scuttled ’03. So, the Twins traded the 27-year old lefty to the Phillies for overall depth—again coming out stronger on the other side.

Carlos Silva was one of the strangest starting pitchers to toe the Dome rubber. He didn’t strike anyone out, didn’t walk a soul, gave up home runs in bushels, and harbored a career 1.40 WHIP. Yet, he was largely an above-average starter (by ERA+) for the Twins from 2004-2007—even compiling a 130 ERA+ campaign in ‘05.

Nick Punto—the man, the myth, the legend—quickly personified Ron Gardenhire’s brand of “hustle ball” on the bases and in the field. Though his bat fluctuated between “concerningly incompetent” and “surprisingly solid”, his extreme positional flexibility would play in any era. Without him, the Piranhas don’t chop Ozzie Guillen’s White Sox down to size.

Bobby Korecky pitched 17.2 relief innings in 2008—his entire Minnesota output. But he did achieve the rare feat—for a reliever in the DH era—of notching a victory and collecting a hit in the same major league contest.

While Eric Milton would produce a solid ’04 for the Phils, his output quickly diminished in subsequent Cincinnati seasons. Silva was easily his equal—and mostly superior—to say nothing of Punto’s organizational impact. Another notch on Terry Ryan’s belt, to be sure.

While these two trades were not the only swap-a-roos that defined 2004 for the Twins or MLB in general—more on that later this summer—the departures of Pierzynski & Milton produced largely positive immediate and long-term impacts for the Twins.