Monday Morning Minnesota: The Daylight Savings Edition

We’re all a little sleepier

By JohnKe
Philadelphia Phillies v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:


Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

In the World of Baseball:

  • Joey Votto is going home - the longtime Red signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Votto, who grew up in the Toronto area, agreed to a deal that will pay him $2 million if he makes the major league roster.
  • Noelvi Marte of the Reds received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for PEDs. Marte was part of the trade package from Seattle in the Luis Castillo trade and had appeared in 35 games for Cincinnati in 2023. He had been penciled in as the Opening Day starter at third base, but now will not make his season debut until mid-season.
  • MLB Trade Rumors came out with their always excellent “Out of Options” article, listing every player with less than five years of service time who no longer has minor league options and will need to pass through waivers before being sent down to the minors.

