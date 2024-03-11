Monday Morning Minnesota: The Daylight Savings Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- Your annual reminder from Ben Jones on what to look for at Spring Training.
- Bailey Ober continues to evolve and get better. John Foley takes a look at Ober’s change(up) to his arsenal.
- James Fillmore provides all the links you could ever want about baseball...or really anything else.
- With Spring Training comes even more AL Central news - all wrapped up neatly by Brandon Brooks.
- Zach Koenig evaluates home/away splits for the Twins.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Cody Christie at Twins Daily provides three post-hype prospects that you might want to pay attention to.
- Dan Hayes at The Athletic looks at how the Twins are using mental skills coaching to help their players ($).
- Bobby Nightengale at the Star Tribune gives us a peek into Brooks Lee’s Spring Training and how the top-100 prospect is adjusting in his second major-league camp ($)
- Do-Hyoung Park at MLB.com provides an inside look at the Twins’ top pitching prospect, David Festa
In the World of Baseball:
- Joey Votto is going home - the longtime Red signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Votto, who grew up in the Toronto area, agreed to a deal that will pay him $2 million if he makes the major league roster.
- Noelvi Marte of the Reds received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for PEDs. Marte was part of the trade package from Seattle in the Luis Castillo trade and had appeared in 35 games for Cincinnati in 2023. He had been penciled in as the Opening Day starter at third base, but now will not make his season debut until mid-season.
- MLB Trade Rumors came out with their always excellent “Out of Options” article, listing every player with less than five years of service time who no longer has minor league options and will need to pass through waivers before being sent down to the minors.
