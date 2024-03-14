Now or Never for Trevor

As the Twins roll into 2024, they will open the season with a former first-round pick in leftfield, but unfortunately for Trevor Larnach, that man’s name is Matt Wallner. Injuries and inconsistency have largely stunted Larnach’s career, as he appears to be on the outside looking in going into 2024. While the 27-year-old Larnach has flashed the tools that made him the 20th pick of the 2018 MLB Draft, he will need some health and on-field success in order to continue his marriage with the Twins.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Coming out of College Park High School (Pleasant Hill, CA) in 2015, Larnach was a 40th-round pick by the Padres, but he instead opted to attend Oregon State. After two up-and-down seasons, Larnach would break out in his junior season, hitting .348, smacking 19 home runs, and posting an OPS of 1.116. His exploits were a part of a ridiculous college lineup that included Steven Kwan, Nick Madrigal, and future top pick Adley Rutschman. The Beavers would go on to win the College World Series on the back of that lineup. Following his successful junior season, Larnach’s draft stock skyrocketed into the first-round range. Baseball America had him as the 27th-ranked prospect going into the draft, while stating that “some area scouts believe he could tap into 25-plus home runs as a pro.” His draft profile was less bullish about his defense, saying “defensively, he’s likely a corner outfielder with below-average speed but enough athleticism to make the routine plays.” The Twins would make Larnach the 20th pick of the 2018 draft and would sign him to a $2.55M signing bonus. In 2019, Larnach would reach as high as Double-A in the Twins organization, hitting over .300 and posting an OPS of .842 for the season. Unfortunately for Larnach, his ascent through the minor leagues would be put on hold due to the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season. Larnach wouldn’t wait around in the minors for long in 2021, as injuries to Alex Kirilloff and Byron Buxton would create a need for an outfielder, and the Twins would recall Larnach on May 7th, 2021. Since his ascension into the big leagues, Larnach has developed a Gallo-esque hitting profile, making hard contact when he makes contact, but also having a hard time doing so.

THAT’S LOW, MAN

Since entering the league, Larnach has a had a hitting profile full of extremes, both good and bad. Here are some of his career numbers below:

THE GOOD:

Barrel %

Larnach: 11.2%.

MLB Average: 6.9%

Average Exit Velocity

Larnach: 90.1 MPH

MLB Average: 88.4 MPH

Sweet Spot %

Larnach: 37.2%

MLB Average: 33.1%

Expected Weighted On-Base w/contact (XWOBACON)

Larnach: .428

MLB Average: .369

Hard Hit %

Larnach: 44.4%

MLB Average: 36.3%

BB%

Larnach: 11.0%

MLB Average: 8.4%

THE BAD:

Expected Batting Average

Larnach: .217

MLB Average: .245

Whiff %

Larnach: 38.5%

MLB Average: 24.8%

K%

Larnach: 33.6%

MLB Average: 22.1 %

League-worst in 2023 (Qualified): 32.7%

Zone Contact %

Larnach: 73.8%

MLB Average: 82.0%

Chase Contact %

Larnach: 33.5%

MLB Average: 58.0%

As the data above shows, Larnach hits the ball at a well-above average clip when he makes contact, but he also has an incredibly hard time making contact, especially on pitches below the strike zone. As it goes with most young hitters, as tendencies begin to emerge, the MLB pitchers become more apt to exploit them. This is certainly the case with Larnach, as you can see with the zones below (from the hitter’s view).

With the zones displayed above, you can see that pitchers are apt to attack Larnach low in the zone, and that’s where the bulk of his strikeouts reside. Pitchers have done that with a variety of off-speed pitches, and Larnach has had mighty struggles with that. In 2023, Larnach got chewed up by off-speed and breaking pitches:

Batting Average

Slider: .188

Changeup: .095

Curveball: .120

Whiff %

Slider: 50.0%

Changeup: 42.6%

Curveball: 50.0%

K%

Slider: 51.5%

Changeup: 23.1%

Curveball: 66.7%

For Larnach to take a step forward as an MLB regular, it’s clear he will need to either start laying off of off-speed pitches below the zone or find a way to begin making contact with them. It’s probably safe to assume that he’s spent a ton of time in cage seeing breaking pitches in order to find a way to combat them more effectively.

PATHS TO THE BIG LEAGUES

With Max Kepler in his contract year, it would seem that Larnach can throw his name in the hat as an heir apparent. That may not be as simple as it seems. Larnach faces a few road blocks on his way to the big leagues, with the first being the current MLB roster. For the Twins to feel comfortable handing a corner spot full-time to Larnach, they will likely want him to show a level of success at the big leagues. With Wallner and Kepler entrenched in their corner spots, Byron Buxton patrolling center, the addition of Manny Margot, and the versatility of Alex Kirilloff and Willi Castro, it may be very difficult for Larnach to find at-bats. Another hindrance for Larnach is his extreme platoon splits. Against right-handed pitchers, Larnach carries a career OPS of .741 (112 OPS+), while his OPS against lefties sits at .569 (63 OPS+). While a platoon pairing may seem like an easy solution, Wallner also carries the same extreme platoon splits, and the Twins have been trying to improve against lefties for what seems like the better part of a decade. Larnach also has a lot to prove this year due to the fact that he will be out of minor-league options after this season. He is likely to begin the season in St. Paul this year, and as we have seen with fellow first-rounder Nick Gordon, that option will not be available in 2025. Larnach will need to take a large step forward in 2024 in order to put himself the in Twins’ future plans. With top prospects such as Emmanuel Rodriguez, Gabriel Gonzalez, Austin Martin, and even 2023 first-rounder Walker Jenkins moving through the system, it will be a tall task for Larnach to establish himself. The Twins and Twins fans alike will both be hoping for a big breakout season for him.