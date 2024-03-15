These new 2024 MLB rules are not made to be broken

In 2023, Major League Baseball unveiled the pitch clock and it was, by almost all accounts, an enormous success—curtailing the length of games well below the three hour mark and revitalizing fan interest across the board.

For this coming ‘24 campaign, MLB is building upon those seconds-shaving successes as well as adding a bit more space for activities around first base. Here’s a look at exactly how the new additions to the 2024 Official MLB Rule Book shake out...

Rule Change #1: Four mound visits (down from five) per game.

I’ve never watched a baseball game and thought “we need more mound assemblages”, so this seems like a good reduction—especially with PitchCom continuing to take hold.

Rule Change #2: If a pitcher warms up on the field mound to begin an inning, he must face one batter.

To quote Special Agent Dana Scully: “Sure—fine—whatever”. This scenario (pitcher warms up on mound but removed before facing a batter) happened a whopping 24 times across all MLB last season—not exactly needle-moving. But a good clean-up.

Rule Change #3: Pitch clock remains 15 seconds with no runners on base—but now 18 seconds (down from 20) with runners on base.

As last season progressed, it became clear that pitchers were consciously taking more time as they adjusted to pitch clock parameters. Though I do think there’s a point in which time-squeeze would be detrimental, 18 seconds seems okay—especially after AAA went to 17 seconds in 2023’s final month and didn’t see a noted increase in violations.

Rule Change #4: After a dead ball, the pitch clock will restart when the pitcher receives the ball—whether on the mound or not.

Essentially, this rule prevents a pitcher from delaying the start of the clock by walking around the edge of the mound pre-pitch. While perhaps a little over-zealous on the part of MLB, it simply reinforces the clock being here to stay. “Get used to it”, in other words.

Rule Change #5: The running lane to first base will be widened to include the dirt area between the foul line and the infield grass.

One of my late grandfather’s—who knew the MLB rulebook like a lit professor knows Shakespeare—favorite exhortations on baseline plays was “he can’t run there!”. Well—now he can run there! Avoiding, say, Royce Lewis getting power-bombed by a first-sacker seems like a no-brainer.

Overall, I’m not opposed to any of these tweaks—yet. After last year, I’m optimistic that MLB is adopting a progressive mindset on making baseball more palatable to all fans. That being said, this is the same operation that will continue local TV blackouts and roll with see-through uniform pants. Hopefully, MLB will find the right balance of “tough enough to enforce pace-of-play” and “flexible enough to roll back if needed”.