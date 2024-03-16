Today is the Twins’ “Spring Breakout” game. It’s something new for 2024 that every team will be doing this weekend, where each team plays its top prospects against the other team’s top prospects. Should be fun! Let’s get to the info.

What time is the game? About 3:05 Central. The first game will feature Twins’ veterans against Rays’ veterans, and the Spring Breakout game is after that one. You really don’t care who lands the last bullpen spot, do you? Do you?

Will it be on TV? Yes! FREE on the AtBat app! Also on the dreaded Bally Sports North, and MLB.TV.

Will it be on radio? Um... I dunno. The first game will be, for sure. At least the Audacy schedule page says so. But it’s only listed from 12-3 PM. At 3 PM, something called “Sports Weekend With Steve Thomson” is listed. Maybe WCCO will pre-empt that for the Twins game, maybe not.

Who is Steve Thomson? I dunno that, either. Maybe, this guy?

Forget about that, which Twins prospects are playing? Now you’re talking! Here’s the pitchers (they’re all RH):

David Festa (starting), Marco Raya, Charlee Soto, Zebby Matthews, Alejandro Crisostomo, A.J. Labas, Cody Laweryson, Juan Mendez, Jackson Noble, Miguel Rodriguez.

The hitters (super outfield prospect Walter Jenkins is nursing a left quad strain): Catchers Ricardo Olivar, Andrew Cossetti, Noah Cardenas. Infielders Brooks Lee, Austin Martin, Luke Keaschall, Tanner Schobel, Brandon Winokur, Danny De Andrade, Yunior Severino, Ben Ross, Jose Salas. Outfielders Emmanuel Rodriguez, Gabriel Gonzalez, Kala’i Rosario, Jose Rodriguez.

Did you just copy/paste that list from Do-Hyoung Park? Yeah but I switched the order once or twice.

Where can I read about these future superstars? Our own Ben wrote about Emmanuel Rodriguez. And there’s expandable scouting reports about the others on TwinsDaily and on MLB.com.

What about the guys they didn’t profile? Those guys are all crap and never will be any good.

You’re forgetting Luis Arráez, he wasn’t considered a top prospect. Shut up.

Is this an actual game thread? No, but you can use it as one! Be nice to each other!

Enjoy the game, and be sure to go back to discover which baseball players believe in aliens but not dinosaurs!