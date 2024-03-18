Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Are We There Yet?” Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- While the polling is closed - take a look at all 20 rounds of the Greatest Minnesota Twins list, thanks to Zach Koenig.
- Brian McCann tells us what’s at stake for Trevor Larnach this season.
- New year, new rules! Zach Koenig gives us the rundown on the new things fans need to know for the 2024 season.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Tyler Kepner at The Athletic gives us an inside look at the Twins’ stars and their mindset going into 2024($).
- Bobby Nightengale at the Star Tribune profiles top prospect Walker Jenkins and his first spring training experience.
- Ted Schwerzler evaluates the Twins’ rotation behind Pablo López.
In the World of Baseball:
- Old friend Michael A. Taylor is signing a 1-year, $4 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- White Sox ace, Dylan Cease, was traded to the San Diego Padres for three top prospects, Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte, and Samuel Zavala, and reliever Steven Wilson.
- Numerous major leaguers are dealing with spring training injuries that will cause them to miss Opening Day including Gerrit Cole (Yankees), Devin Williams (Brewers), Eury Perez (Marlins), Jose Urquidy (Astros), and TJ Friedl (Reds).
