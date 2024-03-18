Per Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors, Jhoan Duran has been diagnosed with a “moderate” oblique strain, and Caleb Thielbar with a strained hamstring. The Twins hope these injuries won’t last much longer than the first few weeks or the first month of the regular season.

Anthony DeSclafani, however, hasn’t pitched once in a Spring Training game, and will be seeing elbow surgeon Dr. Keith Meister to determine his options. As Matthew Trueblood at TwinsDaily put it, “‘I think “Tommy John” is one of the autocomplete options when you start Googling “pitcher forearm strain.’”

DeSclafani was part of the trade sending Jorge Polanco to Seattle, and the Twins also picked up RHP reliever Justin Topa is that deal. He can be expected to fill part of the inning hole Duran and Thielbar leave open for now, along with lefty Steven Okert (who the Twins got by trading Nick Gordon). Griffin Jax and last year’s breakout wonder Brock Stewart would presumably be the highest-leverage guys. (Although it’s worth remembering that Stewart has an unfortunate injury history, himself.)

The DeSclafani injury is possibly more damaging to the team’s season plans, although it locks in St. Paul’s own Louis Varland as the #5 starter. Varland’s gotten lots of raves from Baldelli and the press this spring — he was certainly going to be up fairly quickly this season, anyways.

As to the other clickbait in the title, Byron Buxton was scratched from today’s game with back soreness. The team thinks he’s OK. This will always be concerning for Twins fans, and no doubt for Buxton. But he was the one who knew he was too hurt to play outfield last year, so if he says he’s feeling much better now, that’s a good sign.

Looking at Ben’s roster breakdown from last month, some of the pitching names who’ve been doing OK this spring include Jorge Alcala and Kody Funderburk. Josh Staumont has a minor league option year left, too. The Twins might also decide to go with a more traditional long-relief option like Cole Sands. We’ll see!

(Oh, and speaking of our old friend Gordon, he made a splash on some podcast or other by saying the moon isn’t real. Just thought that after this frustrating baseball news, y’all might appreciate a story that’s about ballplayers being silly like ballplayers always do.)