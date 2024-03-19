Greatest Minnesota Twins: The Twinkie Town Definitive List (Final Musings)

Rounds 1-20 Results:

Shortstop has not exactly been a position of power for the Minnesota Twins organization. Short of a Zoilo Versalles MVP season here and a bushel of Cristian Guzman triples there, the “leader of the infield” has been anything but in Twins Territory.

As such, Greg Gagne holds the mantle of best SS in Twins history. Though possessing a wax-and-wane batting acumen, his smooth defense and range anchored two world championship infields—first teaming with Gary Gaetti on the left side of the dirt, then Scott Leius & Mike Pagliarulo.

When the postseason lights switched on, Gagne was often at his best: a stupendous 1987 ALCS (1.187 OPS) and momentum-grabbing big flies in the ’87 & ’91 Fall Classics. Alongside the G-Man, Puckett, Viola, & Hrbek, Gagne took his lumps in the early-80s and endeared himself to the Minnesota faithful for sticking it through to the payoff.

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our offseason look at the greatest players in Minnesota Twins history! A few musings on the polling…

Players I may have slightly underestimated (immediately won a round of polling): Johan Santana, Frank Viola, Gary Gaetti, Rick Aguilera, & Greg Gagne.

Players I may have slightly overestimated (multiple rounds before victory): Jim Kaat, Torii Hunter, Brad Radke, Jim Perry, and Chuck Knoblauch.

Biggest surprise: The power of championship rings. While Puckett is of course a franchise icon, I did not expect the level of support for the Hrbek-Viola-Gaetti-Aguilera-Gagne bunch. I sometimes felt like I could have thrown Tim Laudner into the mix and he’d have nabbed a slot—I know Dan Gladden would have (but in good conscience I could not bring myself to include his 5 total WAR in 5 seasons). There may be a compelling case for the “Get to Know ‘Em” guys—Hunter, Morneau, Radke, etc.—to be a few slots higher respectively, but those squads could never get over the “Yankees hump” and take home a Commissioner’s Trophy.

While 20 players isn’t quite enough for a full roster, it produced a surprisingly field-able squad (with a few positional stretches):

C- Mauer

1B- Hrbek

2B- Carew

SS- Knoblauch

3B- Killebrew

LF- Hunter

CF- Puckett

RF- Oliva

DH- Morneau

BEN- Gaetti

BEN- Allison

BEN- Gagne

SP- Blyleven

SP- Kaat

SP- Santana

SP- Viola

SP- Radke

RP- Nathan

RP- Perry

RP- Aguilera

I’d certainly go to battle with that assemblage and feel pretty good about my chances.

I hope you enjoyed this “definitive”—always tongue-in-cheek, as we could do this all again tomorrow and get completely different results—ranking of Twins greats. If anything, I’ve provided link fodder for the ages! Nine days from now, we’ll see if the likes of Buxton, Lewis, Correa, Lopez, & Duran can continue making their case for Top 20 someday.