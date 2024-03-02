 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rival Roundup, Vol. 52: Creepin’ Closer

There’s still plenty of free-agency activity to come, but the first week of spring is settling in.

By Brandon Brooks
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • The Detroit Tigers will deploy Tarik Skubal to start their season, as we enter the era of official Opening Day starter statements from teams who don’t employ Pablo Lopez.
  • Eric Hosmer, the recently-retired first baseman from Kansas City’s back-to-back pennant-winning squads, has joined a long line of retired players who immediately go on to form literally some media company.
  • A couple scattered Chicagoan pitching notes, including a not-insignificant injury update:

26 days to go until the Twins kick off the 2024 season. Only a few more rivals are left to be rounded... hang in there!

