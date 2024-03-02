Rival Roundup, Vol. 52: Creepin’ Closer

- The Detroit Tigers will deploy Tarik Skubal to start their season, as we enter the era of official Opening Day starter statements from teams who don’t employ Pablo Lopez.
Tarik Skubal is the Opening Day starter, A.J. Hinch announces. #Tigers— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) March 1, 2024
- Among the deluge of other off-season organizational changes, the Chicago White Sox are employing a dietician for the first time, at the direction of new boss man Chris Getz. They’ve also added Cristian Guzman — no relation — to their roster of uniformed coaches; he’ll be the Mental Performance Coach on the south side after fulfilling similar roles with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.
- Elsewhere upstairs in Chicago, MLB.com has a story on new broadcaster John Schriffen, successor to Jason Benneti’s TV booth. Evidently, Schriffen will have no shortage of stories to tell on the broadcast, as he’s already burned “was undercover in Colombia to cover the illegal animal trafficking industry.”
- Royal starter Brady Singer is adding a couple pitches for Kansas City’s quest to make up 40-something wins in one winter, lest the “spooky” allegations be proven false.
- Another spring tradition — the elbow injuries start coming out:
Trevor Stephan has a deep bone bruise in his throwing elbow and will be shut down for three weeks.— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) February 28, 2024
- Eric Hosmer, the recently-retired first baseman from Kansas City’s back-to-back pennant-winning squads, has joined a long line of retired players who immediately go on to form literally some media company.
Excited to take on this new challenge, MoonBall Media, and our first project, The Diggin’ Deep Podcast. The playing days are unfortunately over but I’m committed to giving back to the baseball community that helped shaped my life. Episode 1 live now. https://t.co/EjfJjgb5aJ pic.twitter.com/PlcX5h4fXc— Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) February 21, 2024
- A couple scattered Chicagoan pitching notes, including a not-insignificant injury update:
Jesse Scholtens will undergo Tommy John surgery on Friday pic.twitter.com/LGgtjaq5Yf— James Fegan (@JRFegan) February 27, 2024
Sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and me that the Cubs have traded LHP Bailey Horn to the White Sox for RHP Matt Thompson. Clears a spot on the 40-man for Cody Bellinger once his signing becomes official.— Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) February 27, 2024
- Finally, Twins fans fond of the “Kwik Trip to the Mound” should be grateful they’re not subject to Kansas City’s “QuikTrip on the Arm,” my super-catchy moniker for the bright-red monstrosity that will be slapped on the arms of Royal jerseys this season.
26 days to go until the Twins kick off the 2024 season. Only a few more rivals are left to be rounded... hang in there!
Loading comments...