Spring Training Pitching Notes

With only about a week remaining in Spring Training, here are mini-dives on four observations from the Twins’ camp.

Depth Test

The Twins’ predominantly healthy and quiet camp came to a screeching halt with Monday’s injury updates. While Byron Buxton was scratched with a seemingly minor tight back, the news for pitchers Anthony DeSclafani, Jhoan Duran, Caleb Thielbar, Matt Canterino, and Zack Weiss was more substantial.

All five of those pitchers are on the 40-man roster and part of the Twins’ offseason strategy of stockpiling inexpensive pitching depth. All five will at least begin the season on the injured list, and DeSclafani – the presumptive fifth starting pitcher – may miss the season altogether.

It’s another data point and a useful reminder that there is no such thing as sufficient pitching depth. Last season, ten different pitchers started a game for the Twins. Two were by Emilio Pagán and José De León in opener roles, so the club used just eight traditional starters. They required only 23 starts from pitchers that weren’t in their top five most commonly used starting pitchers. Those numbers are well below the typical MLB team season averages of about 13 different starting pitchers and 38 starts from depth starters.

The pitching injuries, while unfortunate, are predictable. We might not be able to accurately assess to whom and when they will occur, but it’s a good bet they are going to crop up at some point. Now, the Twins’ pitching depth is going to be stretched and put to the test right from Opening Day.

Louie, Louie

The injuries seem to make it clear that Louie Varland will begin the season in the starting rotation. Varland’s role for the 2024 club has been one of the storylines this winter after he dominated in relief at the end of last season.

Varland is probably an upgrade on DeSclafani in a vacuum, but the second and third-order effects of Varland moving into the rotation are concerning. After Varland, the next-in-line starter — who will be needed, given the numbers above — is most likely Simeon Woods-Richardson. After SWR, it’s probably a pitcher who isn’t on the 40-man roster as of this writing, unless you are charitable in your views about Cole Sands and Josh Winder.

For Varland, the questions about his viability in the rotation stem primarily from not keeping the ball in the park (1.98 HR/9) and not getting right-handed hitters out (.364 wOBA, 44-point split). Much of that is attributable to Varland’s four-seam fastball, which is effective against left-handed hitters (.252 wOBA as SP) and batting practice against righties (.431). (This was largely true in AAA, as well)

“It was the easy at-bats for righties,” Varland said in a Dan Hayes article in February for The Athletic. “They would look away. I didn’t have a pitch going in to them I would throw a lot. I needed to expand the zone with the pitch going in to them … to open it up.”

Sinkers are making a bit of a comeback as hitters have started to adjust to the high fastball diet they have been force-fed the past several seasons and pitchers are reacting in turn. They are a useful tool for pitchers to use against same-handed hitters.

When Varland detoured back to AAA mid-last season to get ready for the playoff push relief role, he started tinkering with a sinker, which could be the arm-side breaking counter-punch to his four-seamer up, and cutter and slider breaking glove-side, away from right-handed batters.

That new pitch has continued to be a point of emphasis for Varland this spring, although you wouldn’t know it from his game action. Varland has thrown only five sinkers tracked by Statcast in working 11 scoreless innings so far this spring. Spring results aside, Varland is going to need that sinker to better handle right-handed opponents and be successful as a starter. Perhaps now that he’s more certain to break camp in the rotation, we’ll see him turn to it more.

Optimism on Alcalá

One of the brighter spots from Spring Training has been the return and look of reliever Jorge Alcalá. Limited by elbow and forearm injuries the past two seasons, Alcalá has been surpassed on the depth chart by the Twins’ myriad of relief acquisitions. But perhaps none of those has the upside to impact the Twins bullpen the way a healthy and effective Alcalá could.

This spring, Alcalá has worked 7 times, allowing 2 runs over 8.1 innings, with 10 strikeouts and 3 walks. Better yet, he’s been consistently around 97 mph with his fastball, up a tick or two over his limited work the past two seasons, and his overall arsenal grades out very favorably by Stuff+.

Min 100 pitches, spring Stuff+ leaders (not all parks have statcast)



1) Luis Gil 139

2) Jared Jones

3) Grayson Rodriguez

4) Jorge Alcala

5) Eury Perez

6) Wes Parsons

7) Miguel Castro

8) Josh Winckowski

9) Bowden Francis

10) Casey Mize 110https://t.co/qHIcgT6usT — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) March 15, 2024

It’s Not Only About Stuff

A lot of attention gets paid to Stuff, and rightfully so. It’s the best predictor of future pitching performance that we have. But the emphasis on stuff is also a byproduct of what we’re able to measure. It’s far easier to measure the physical characteristics of a pitch than it is to measure its intended location, and by extension, evaluate pitcher’s command. The best we can do with the tools and data we have today is infer command.

Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober have been lauded for their persistent work in developing their arsenals, but they also stand out for their strong command, at least as evaluated by two recent articles that are well worth your time at FanGraphs and Pitcher List.

Alex Chamberlain found In Defense of Command that Ryan led MLB last season in competitive pitches – that is, how often he threw pitches to locations that yield positive run values for pitchers – both overall and on the last pitch of a plate appearance.

Kyle Bland introduced Mistake Rate using Pitcher List’s Pitch Level Value (PLV) metric, which essentially measures pitches that were graded poorly by PLV and were located in the middle of the zone. Ober checked in with the 12th-lowest mistake rate among the pitchers who threw 1,500 or more pitches last season, tied with Zack Wheeler and just ahead of Shohei Ohtani, Shane McClanahan, and Gerrit Cole.

Stuff is important, but it does not have to be pitted against command. The best pitchers will have both and command is an important factor in Ryan and Ober maximizing their arsenals.

