3 Up, 3 Down for the 2024 Minnesota Twins

Over on The Daily Norseman—SB Nation’s Minnesota Vikings site—I write a series of “4 Downs” recap articles. Transferring that spirit from gridiron to diamond, here are my “3 Up, 3 Down” Minnesota Twins topics before Opening Day 2024…

3 Up

Last season, the Twins were basically wire-to-wire AL Central champs. They won a playoff game (and series!) all with Buxton’s balky knee rendering him a league-average hitter who never played the field, as well as perennial superstar Correa perpetually slowed by plantar fasciitis. This is to say nothing of Lewis’ various foibles. By all accounts, Buxton, Correa, & Lewis are fully healthy* heading into 2024. While by no means guaranteeing 150+ games from all, it is nice to have them all available from the opening gun.

Lest you think the ’24 Twins a “stars and scrubs” offense, rest assured—this is as deep a lineup the team has rolled out since the 2010 or 2019 mashers. Jeffers, new add Carlos Santana, Julien, Wallner, & Kepler round out a batting order that can go swing-for-swing with any opponent. Even role/bench players like Vazquez, Kirilloff, Farmer, Castro, and additional newcomer Manuel Margot can swing it a bit and provide Baldelli his all-important positional flexibility.

Not since the days of J.C. Romero, Juan Rincon, and Joe Nathan have the Twins harbored such a potentially potent pen. Duran** is elite, Stewart might be nearing that status, and both Jax & Thielbar** are generally reliable (sometimes excellent). Incoming talents like Justin Topa, Jay Jackson, Steven Okert, & Josh Staumont should provide solid depth if even a few of them stick. If former MLB star Bob Lemon is to be believed—“the two most important things in life are good friends and a strong bullpen”—this unit could be special.

*Buxton’s back soreness seems to be minimal (looks around nervously)

**Duran & Thielbar will begin the year on the IL. Fortunately, no arm maladies (oblique & hamstring, respectively), but pen depth will be tested out of the gate.

3 Down

I had hoped 2024 would be the end of local TV blackouts. While strongly hinted at, this did not come to fruition. Instead, most teams slinked back to the cable oligopolies for short-term payouts. I view this as short-sighted and dangerous to future fanbases. The 12-year-old me who spent summers swimming at the lake cabin by day and watching the Twins by night may not have the same opportunity without a lot of “finagling”—and that’s sad.

In ‘23, Sonny Gray was runner-up in AL Cy Young voting. He left in free agency and was not replaced in any way, shape, or form. The closest direct comp—Anthony DeSclafani—is likely headed for Tommy John surgery. Could Louie Varland replace a good chunk of Gray’s production? Sure. But that only matters if Lopez, Ryan, Ober, and Paddock stay relatively healthy all year—and it’s not like arms that routinely push the structural boundaries of that appendage ever break down, right? Bottom line: the ’24 Twins as-constructed have zero starting pitching depth—and that could be disastrous (see: September, 2022).

I wondered if new ownership frontman Joe Pohlad might break from the family tradition of treasury conservatism. Not only did this not happen, but the new Pohlad face has been even more transparent about the tightened purse strings as the old hands. I try as best I can to realize that the organization certainly lost money in 2020 and 2021—but overall they have made hundreds of millions (if not billions) on their baseball investment. So, a season after an infusion of young talent and the most exciting October baseball in a Twins Territory generation you say the business needs to be “right-sized”?! To quote the famous ESPN NFL segment: “C’mon, man!”. Much like the TV situation, I see this as extremely short-sighted.

On balance, I think there is a lot more to look forward to than dread in the upcoming campaign. A second consecutive division title is there for the taking, and continued maturity (+ playoff experience) from the new young core may pay dividends should October again be reached. I am certainly ready for the ride!