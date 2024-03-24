Justin Topa to Start Season on IL

EDIT: An earlier version of this post said the Twins signed Jesse Chavez. This was erroneous reporting by Twins Daily which they've since walked back. Please direct any complaints their way...

Derek Falvey said earlier this morning that Justin Topa will start the season on the injured list after hurting his knee in a Spring game earlier this week.

Topa still wanting to pitch is likely a good sign for the injury’s severity, but it puts the Twins in a tough position to start the season. He joins star closer Jhoan Duran, setup man Caleb Thielbar, swingman Josh Winder, and starters Anthony DeSclafani and Matt Canterino on the injured list to start 2024. The good news is that the bullpen arms are all expected to join the team early in the season.

The Twins also have a trio of non-roster veterans who have made compelling cases in Daniel Duarte (10.2 IP, 3.38 ERA, 9.2 K/9), Jeff Brigham (8 IP, 3.38 ERA, 5.2 K/9), and Matt Bowman (7.2 IP, 4.70 ERA, 8.2 K/9). They would have to make another 40-man roster move to add any of them, but there’s a reason they’re still in camp this late into Spring Training.

If the Twins need to create space on the 40-man roster, they will likely push DeSclafani to the 60-day IL. Even if DeSclafani manages to avoid Tommy John Surgery, he will need at least 60 days to rehab and build his arm back up (also he’s definitely heading toward Tommy John Surgery). The Topa injury also likely puts rookie Kody Funderburk on the Opening Day roster, though they could opt for Cole Sands or Brent Headrick if they want more length out of the ‘pen