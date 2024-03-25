Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Bullpen Depth? Bullpen Depth!” Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- Zach Koenig muses on the final Twinkie Town list of the Greatest Minnesota Twins.
- John Foley provides a mini-deep dive into Twins Spring Training pitching.
- Three likes and three dislikes from Zach Koenig heading in 2024.
- And in case you missed the news, Jhoan Duran, Caleb Thielbar, Anthony DeSclafani, and Justin Topa are all likely starting the season on the injured list.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- John Ke and Ben Jones preview the 2024 season and discuss who they think will be the best hitter, best pitcher, the breakout player, and even more!
- Cody Schoenmann at Zone Coverage provides a bold prediction for Max Kepler’s 2024
- Do-Hyoung Park at MLB.com gives his preview of the upcoming season.
- Ted Schwerzler evaluates the Twins’ rotation behind Pablo López.
In the World of Baseball:
- J.D. Martinez signed with the New York Mets for one-year, $12 million, and will be the primary DH. Martinez hit 33 homers for the Dodgers in 2023 and nearly had a .900 OPS.
- Pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Texas Rangers agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. Jacob deGrom was moved to the 60-day IL as the corresponding move. Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter last season for the Phillies after being traded from Detroit.
- 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell finally has a home after signing a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. Based on the structure of the contract, Snell will receive $32 million for 2023 and has a player option effectively for $30 million for 2025.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres kicked off the 2024 MLB season with the Seoul series, playing two games in South Korea. The teams split the series 1-1, and the games were mainly highlighted by offense, as starters on both sides looked to not be fully stretched out.
- In less fun news, Shohei Ohtani’s personal interpreter and friend, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Dodgers after being implicated in an illegal sports betting operation. Needless to say, there’s been a lot of confusion regarding the whole situation, with mixed messages from Mizuhara and Ohtain’s representatives. For more information, both The Athletic and ESPN provided deep dives into the situation.
- While all this is happening, there also appears to be some in-fighting in the MLBPA, mainly due to the executive leadership and the MLBPA’s deputy director, Bruce Meyer. Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal provided a look into the situation.
Loading comments...