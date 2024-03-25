 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Bullpen Depth? Bullpen Depth!” Edition

Narrator: They did not stay healthy until Opening Day

By JohnKe
The Past Week on Twinkie Town:


Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

  • John Ke and Ben Jones preview the 2024 season and discuss who they think will be the best hitter, best pitcher, the breakout player, and even more!

In the World of Baseball:

  • J.D. Martinez signed with the New York Mets for one-year, $12 million, and will be the primary DH. Martinez hit 33 homers for the Dodgers in 2023 and nearly had a .900 OPS.
  • Pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Texas Rangers agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. Jacob deGrom was moved to the 60-day IL as the corresponding move. Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter last season for the Phillies after being traded from Detroit.
  • 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell finally has a home after signing a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. Based on the structure of the contract, Snell will receive $32 million for 2023 and has a player option effectively for $30 million for 2025.
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres kicked off the 2024 MLB season with the Seoul series, playing two games in South Korea. The teams split the series 1-1, and the games were mainly highlighted by offense, as starters on both sides looked to not be fully stretched out.
  • In less fun news, Shohei Ohtani’s personal interpreter and friend, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Dodgers after being implicated in an illegal sports betting operation. Needless to say, there’s been a lot of confusion regarding the whole situation, with mixed messages from Mizuhara and Ohtain’s representatives. For more information, both The Athletic and ESPN provided deep dives into the situation.
  • While all this is happening, there also appears to be some in-fighting in the MLBPA, mainly due to the executive leadership and the MLBPA’s deputy director, Bruce Meyer. Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal provided a look into the situation.

More From Twinkie Town

