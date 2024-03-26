In 2014’s season opener, MN baseball malaise continued

By the start of the 2014 season, Minnesota Twins baseball had entered a state of malaise not seen since the late-90s doldrums. After three losing campaigns (2011-2013), Target Field was no longer selling out—the novelty having worn off—and the teams on the field were some of the worst in franchise history in front of home crowds.

Sadly, not even the promise of Opening Day could convince Twins Territory that the forthcoming ‘14 summer would bring anything promising—and the first two contests at the Chicago White Sox hammered that point home.

Game 1 (3/31/14)

As has become legend, 2013 was the Vance Worley Home Opener Experience (TM). Well, Ricky Nolasco on the bump in the Windy City was little improvement in theory or practice.

Typifying his overall MN production (6 IP, 10 H, 5 ER), Nolasco was not sharp at The Cell. With Joe Mauer beginning his transition to first base, new Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki drove in three runs with two knocks and kept the visitors viable most of the game. But Chris Sale was sharp (7.1 IP, 8 K) and Alejandro De Aza would not stop hitting home runs.

In the final reckoning, the South Siders came away with a fairly easy 5-3 victory.

Game 2 (4/2/14)

For much of 2014’s sophomore clash, it looked for all the world as if a notch would be made in the Twins’ W column. But as we will discover on numerous occasions during 2014 remembrances this summer, disappointment would ultimately reign supreme.

Despite the ignominy of backing up Nolasco with Kevin Correia, he actually produced a strong 6-inning, 2 ER performance.

Meanwhile, Sox starter Felipe Paulino allowed three more Suzuki safeties, further run-producing hits from Jason Kubel 2.0 & Trevor Plouffe, and walked Pedro Florimon with the bases loaded (perhaps the most embarrassing aspect of that trilogy).

After seven innings the score read 5-3 Twins, and heading into B9 MN paced CWS 6-4. But again, this being the era of Twins baseball it was, the wheels inevitable fell off.

Closer Glen Perkins did not do Stillwater High School or the Golden Gophers proud this afternoon, coughing up the save opportunity to run-scoring hits from Leury Garcia & Adam Eaton. Perk did get Marcus Semien on strikes and Adam Dunn on a ground out to preserve a tie—which of course set up a more dramatic way to lose.

In the bottom of the 11th, Samuel Deduno entered in “relief” and put up an all-time “only in 2014” line: Bunt single—balk—strikeout—wild pitch—strikeout—intentional walk.

The capper? After 4 hours and 19 minutes of play, a ball-four pitch to Dunn skipped to the backstop and Garcia scored to keep the Sox sterling on the young ‘14 season.

Two cold Chicago afternoons = two losses to kick off 2014.

The third game of this series? An all-time classic (at least for me) in the Twins/Sox rivalry. But that—along with some other early-2014 foibles and hilarity—is a story for a later date.