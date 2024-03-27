Twinkie Town Season Preview Roundtable

After a long (and often boring) offseason for the Minnesota Twins, baseball officially is BACK tomorrow. 2023 was a banner year for the hometown squad, FINALLY winning their first playoff game and series in nearly two decades. But 2024 is a new year with a new team, new players, and a 100% healthy Byron Buxton **knocks on all wood within eyeshot**

While I don’t have a Twins-themed Christmas poem for you this year, I do have something better: season predictions from all your favorite writers around TT that will surely be completely accurate. Some good, some bad, some hilarious, some that turn into Willi Castro fanfic. Share your picks in the comments as well!

Who will be the Twins’ best hitter in 2024?

JohnFoley: Carlos Correa. He led the team in offense in 2022 and didn’t see much change in terms of process metrics last season, aside from some unfavorable, but correctable, launch angle changes. (Editor’s note: John did his homework on this one)

NotThatBrianMcCann: A healthy Carlos Correa will get back to an OPS above .800 with two healthy feet.

Zach Koenig: Carlos Correa. When healthy, he is a proven superstar with the bat. As long as the foot feels fine and the early-season slump isn’t too deep, he should pace the bats in most categories.

Kirby’s Ferret: BUXTON... You gotta believe. Buxton will play over 100 games and be our starting CF in the playoffs (but Correa will be breathing down his neck).

Brandon Brooks: Carlos Correa had a newsworthy down-year in 2023, exacerbated by plantar fasciitis and the general inability to find a groove. But the former Rookie of the Year is still not yet 30, and by all accounts is feeling fine after an offseason of rest. Correa posted a 138 OPS+ in a non-All-Star 2022; he’ll crack a 140 mark — as well as 6.0 WAR — in what will wind up his definitive season with Minnesota.

Ben Jones: While I appreciate all your optimism around Correa (and I do think he will be much better), I would like to point you in the direction of one Byron Buxton. Pain free for the first time in TWO YEARS, he is the only player on the roster capable of playing at an MVP-caliber level.

Matt Monitto: Royce Lewis, who will break the single-season grand slam record with 7. He’ll do it again in May.

Who will be the Twins’ best pitcher in 2024?

Ben Jones: Before the injury, I would have said Duran. Now I’ll stick with the obvious choice of Pablo. Sonny Gray got the award votes, but it’s clear Pablo was the Twins’ best pitcher last season. He’ll pick up right where he left off with a great chance to win the Cy Young if he makes 30+ starts.

NotThatBrianMcCann: Pablo Lopez will finish in the top 3 for Cy Young.

JohnFoley: Griffin Jax. Some of the most elite stuff in all of baseball, plus another year of experience to handle the big moments. Jax steps in for Duran to start the year and doesn’t look back.

Kirby’s Ferret: LOPEZ... BUT not by a large margin. Ryan and Ober will anchor the staff at times while Paddack dominates in the playoffs.

ZachKoenig: Pablo Lopez. I think Pablo is coming into his own as ace-type potential. I wouldn’t be surprised if he sneaks into Top-5 status overall.

Brandon Brooks: This is no stars-and-scrubs rotation, but betting against Pablo Lopez as the staff ace seems unadvisable. I’ll chuck a bonus point to Joe Ryan, whose third full season ought to be his best after something of a dodgy 2023.

Matt Monitto: Pablo López, who will still be featured in more than 5 Ted articles asking why the Twins traded Luis Arraez.

Who will be their breakout star?

NotThatBrianMcCann: Not sure if this counts due to his sort of breakout last year, but I think Bailey Ober will take another step forward upon his success from 2023.

JohnFoley: Alex Kirilloff finally stays healthy and puts it together.

ZachKoenig: Bailey Ober. A few years ago, injuries hampered the big man. Then last year, his innings were monitored to not overextend him. Now he seems primed for 160+ IP and whenever he has been on the mound the stats have followed suit impressively.

Ben Jones: Edouard Julien had a great 2023, but I think he becomes an All-Star in 2024. He has the best eye in the league, hits the ball hard, and the defense is better than you think. Julien is already among the best hitting second basemen, ranking third (min. 400 PAs) in wRC+ at the position in 2023, behind only Mookie Betts and Jose Altuve.

Kirby’s Ferret: Austin Martin (maybe not a star but some kind of celestial body)...joining the team because of an injury, he’ll force the Twins hand and earn regular at-bats, contributing a spark at the bottom of the order.

Brandon Brooks: I’ll vote Griffin Jax, who should get some early-season save opportunities and maybe some All-Star buzz as one of the league’s more accomplished back-end guys.

Matt Monitto: I already said Royce Lewis, so I’m going to go with Brooks Lee, as he will be called up for good before June 1. Fanatics will find a way to misspell one of his jerseys.

What will be the Twins’ final record?

NotThatBrianMcCann: I’ll go with a nice round number: 90-72.

JohnFoley: 88-74

Kirby’s Ferret: 90-72...this team is better and hungrier than last year after sniffing some success.

ZachKoenig: 89-73. On one hand, health from the stars should vault this team higher than last year by osmosis. On the other hand, I’m extremely concerned with the paper-thin SP depth. So, I’ll project a small (two-game) improvement from ’23.

Ben Jones: Payroll be damned, I think the Twins go 95-67 with a real chance to break 100 for the third time in franchise history. The White Sox will be lucky to win 50, the Tigers are injury prone and need everything to break right to get to 80, the Royals have a barren farm system and are still bad despite what MLB social media wants you to believe... the Twins are in a much better position to prey on the weak division in 2024.

Brandon Brooks: The hype of a healed Buxton/Correa can’t quite dampen the sting of a $30MM payroll cut. This team has a high ceiling, but every team in baseball can win the World Series if EVERYTHING breaks right. The Twins will finish at 90-72, and it will be about as comfortable of a pennant race as last year’s was.

Matt Monitto: I rolled a d1000 for winning percentage and ended up with .674, so the Twins will win 109 games.

Assuming you have the Twins winning the division, who finishes in second place?

NotThatBrianMcCann: Detroit will finish second, but I think the Royals will finish third with the emergence of players like Cole Ragans and the Pasquatch.

JohnFoley: Detroit finishes 2nd, 85-77.

ZachKoenig: The Detroit Tigers. The White Sox are a mess top-to-bottom, the Royals made a lot of moves but don’t quite have the core talent yet, and the Guardians can’t continue picking top-line SP’s off the tree in the back yard (right?!). If anyone pushes the Twins into the dog days of summer, it will be the Tigers, who have legitimate talent on both sides of the ball.

Kirby’s Ferret: TIGERS...like last year, they’ll edge out the Guardians. They want to compete and will continue to grow.

Brandon Brooks: Everyone wants to take the sexy pick and tab the Detroit Tigers. But we’re familiar with the ebbs and flows of a rebuild, and I think too many pundits/contrarians are imagining completely linear growth. The same thing is happening to the Kansas City Royals, who made a relative splash in the free agent market, but won’t make up 30 wins in one winter. Terry Francona or not, the Cleveland Guardians will somehow find their way in the mix like they always do.

Matt Monitto: The Kansas City Royals will finish second, spurred on in spite of a drought and the inexplicable shutting off of the Kauffman Stadium fountains. Nick Gordon will use this as further evidence that the moon does not exist.

Ben Jones: I didn’t mention the Guardians in my last answer because they are the exception. Their trio of 2023 rookie starters (Bibee, Allen, Williams) are the real deal and full seasons from Cy Young winner Shane Bieber and 2022 breakout star Triston McKenzie will make their staff even more formidable than usual. Better hitting from Steven Kwan and Andrés Giménez gives more balance to the lineup, and I would expect Emmanuel Clasé to regain his All-Star form.

I can’t emphasize enough how much we should relax on Kansas City. Bobby Witt Jr., Cole Ragans, and Vinnie Pasquantino have looked like good-to-great players for about three months each. The rest of the roster needs everything to break right to be league average and there’s no one in that farm system who is an impact Major Leaguer.

How will the season end? (Playoff loss, World Series win, heat death of the universe, etc.)

ZachKoenig: I’m going to go “dream scenario” here: World Series Game 7 — Twins vs Dodgers (’65 Series Revenge Tour) — Pablo Lopez vs Clayton Kershaw. This time, the Twins overcome LA’s historic lefty and hoist the trophy at a frigid (November 2nd) Target Field.

NotThatBrianMcCann: The season will end with a home game in the playoffs, my crystal ball does not know which round.

JohnFoley: ALDS Loss. The Twins starting pitching, as constructed, does not have the ceiling to win a 5 or 7-game playoff series.

Ben Jones: If Joe Ryan or Bailey Ober can become a true high-level #2 behind Pablo, they will go to the World Series and lose to the Dodgers. The D-Backs laid out the blueprint last year that the Twins can follow with their bullpen depth, but they need someone to become that true second guy. If that guy doesn’t emerge, they're probably out in five games in the ALDS.

Brandon Brooks: There are so many “ifs” with a team like this, but IF this is the timeline where we get a full season out of Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, the Lopez-led staff and 2024 iteration of Rocco’s Magical Arm Barn will get this team to the ALCS.

Matt Monitto: Royce walks off the World Series in Game 7 against the Mets with an inside-the-park grand slam. Steve Cohen tries to buy the baseball.

Give me a weird and/or bold prediction for the 2024 season

ZachKoenig: On April 22, the Rally Squirrel will make its long-awaited reappearance—only to be brutally murdered by a loose dog (hopefully not mine) at Target Field’s first annual Bark at the Park event.

JohnFoley: Bert Blyleven tries to hot-foot Joe Mauer during his Hall of Fame induction speech and accidentally burns down Cooperstown. Mauer is not injured.

Kirby’s Ferret: In 2023 the Twins had 86 total stolen bases. That number is doubled in 2024.

Brandon Brooks: Barbra Streisand will extend her streak of decades with a #1 album.

NotThatBrianMcCann: The Twins will win four Gold Gloves (Correa, Buxton, Kepler, Pablo).

Matt Monitto: For the second time, someone calls Rob Manfred a dumbass on camera during a game.

Ben Jones: I’m cheating again because I made this survey so I can do what I want.

Yunior Severino leads the team in innings played at first base. Randy Dobnak starts, and wins, exactly five games in August. Willi Castro becomes my best friend and invites me to his house for Thanksgiving dinner. After a few drinks we decide head to Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory to recreate scenes from our favorite movie, 2016’s La La Land, of course. We slowly realize we want to spend our lives together. Not in a romantic way necessarily, more of a mutual brotherly love that creates an inseparable bond, though the spark is undeniable. His wife and daughters, however, are not happy with the arrangement. After a long fight I finally convince her to sit down and watch 2016’s La La Land to calm her nerves, but I swap out the Observatory scenes with the version Willi and I created. She understands instantly, and agrees with me that it definitely should have won the Academy Award for Best Picture over Moonlight.

Though it’s still unclear to me which of us is Ryan Gosling and which is Emma Stone.

Please no one tell my wife about this.