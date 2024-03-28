Twins 4, Royals 1: So It Begins

The Minnesota Twins started the 2024 season with a little dose of everything — sudden excitement, an undercurrent of comfort, a heartbreaking twist. But the end result is the most important — and a 4-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals means the Twins are 1-0 to start one of their most highly-anticipated seasons in recent memory.

Those four runs started counting in the first inning, when after a couple of quick outs, Royce Lewis nuked a 98-mph baseball 423 feet to left on an 0-2 count.

After an injury-plagued career introduction dramatically set the stage for a dominant postseason breakout, Lewis picked up right where he left off in the 2023 playoffs and hit another laser in his first at-bat. He danced around the basepaths, and was greeted like a king back in the Minnesota dugout (although they don’t hand out robes anymore.)

And then, cruelly, he got hurt again.

After notching his second hit of the afternoon, Lewis advanced to third on an RBI double from Carlos Correa, but things had already gone downhill by the time he hit second. After a pained lumber the next 90 feet, a bit of hobbling in foul ground, and a few minutes of pensive staring with Rocco Baldelli and the training staff, Lewis was removed in one of the most wind-out-of-your-sails moments you could wish for.

The details are still coming out. The Twins camp has at least isolated the issue to Lewis’ right quad, but what that means in terms of severity or timeline, we have no idea. Expect details to come out postgame and throughout Friday’s day off.

Let’s flip around to the home innings. The aforementioned Correa double made the game 2-1 in the top of the third, as the Kansas City Royals had almost immediately tied the game with a leadoff homer from Maikel Garcia on the third pitch of Pablo Lopez’s season.

After that, he remembered he was Pablo Lopez.

Pablo spent much of his afternoon efficiently carving through the KC order, tossing 84 pitches across 7 innings of work, not walking a batter, and giving up just three more hits after the leadoff blast.

With Brock Stewart lurking in the bullpen, Lopez gave up a long fly ball out on the first pitch of the home 7th, prompting Baldelli to come collect him. Lopez, glove-shield in front his mouth, said whatever the pitching equivalent of “please don’t come back out here like that again” is, and retired the side.

Lopez stuck to a plan that was working for him, pounding righties and lefties alike with fastballs (four strikeouts), righties with sweepers (three strikeouts), and southpaws with changes. There was some solid contact, but no real threats throughout.

The Twins tacked on a ninth-inning insurance run — credit Carlos Correa with another RBI, in addition to a pair of snazzy, made-it-look-easy, nearly-identical turns from the hole in short. Rocco’s Magical Arm Barn cooked up a shutout inning each from Brock Stewart and Griffin Jax; they would allow two combined baserunners, but would ultimately hold it down in a Duran-less world.

All in all, there wasn’t a whole lot you could have asked for otherwise in a solid, team-driven Opening Day victory.

So, it’s with bated breath that we await further Royce Lewis updates and any corresponding moves. The Twins are off tomorrow, as are their Triple-A St. Paul Saints due to field conditions down at CHS.

I’ll take a page from Mr. Cory Provus’ book — he of the official TV debut — and end this one with a left-handed toast.

STUDS:

SP Pablo Lopez (7 IP, 4 H, ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

3B Royce Lewis (2-for-2, R, RBI, HR)

SS Carlos Correa (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

DUDS:

NO DUDS! TWINS WIN! TWINS WIN!

WP: Pablo Lopez (1-0) LP; Cole Ragans (0-1) SV: Griffin Jax (1) / ~ / MINNESOTA 4 (1-0) KANSAS CITY 1 (0-1)

ROBOT ROLL CALL:

