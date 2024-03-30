Game 2: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 3:10 pm CDT

After one of the most excruciating days of the sports calendar — that scheduling cushion immediately after Opening Day — the Twins are back on TV, baby. Today, they’ll look to win their first series of the year and make it two games in a row to start the March set.

Yesterday, they earned their first victory behind a consummate seven innings from staff ace Pablo Lopez. Today, they’ll turn to Mr. Joe Ryan, who’s spent his offseason adjusting his pitch mix, and has his sights set on perhaps a more transparent 2024 with better results.

Certainly we’ve seen what Ryan is capable of in his two near-full seasons as a stable member of the starting corps (or, a core member of the starting stable, if you will). Last year’s stats took a bit of a dip, thanks in no small part to the “Undisclosed Injury” department, but the strong strikeout numbers and general reliability remained present under a homer-happy veneer.

This winter, he experimented with the addition of a sinker to the arsenal. Per Ryan, it’s a twist on a two-seamer he used when he was younger; it’s also a twist on his fastball-heavy offering, adding a pitch to complement both his four-seamer and splitter out of the same tunnel.

We’ll see if that pitch shows up at all today, and whether it helps him string together another solid start against the Kansas City offense.

Ryan’s sinker, though, is far from the biggest news of the day. After injuries to Royce Lewis and Max Kepler marred Opening Day, a mid-morning press conference solidified some concerns and did little to offer much in the way of hope. First, the team made it official that Royce would need the 10-day IL, and called up notable prospect Austin Martin to take his place on the roster.

The 10-day IL assignment might have inspired confidence, had Derek Falvey not then gone on to call Lewis’ injury “severe”.

Lumped in with this news was also the official announcement that Anthony DeSclafani would indeed be missing the whole season, which most Twins fans had assumed after hearing the initial report of his arm injury.

Wow! Can we get a good update?

Well, here’s one — Byron Buxton is playing two consecutive games in center field. He’s joined today in the lineup by Edouard Julien, Alex Kirilloff, Matt Wallner, and Christian Vazquez; it’s the first start of the season for each of them. Max Kepler’s availability is questionable after being pulled from Friday’s contest; Rocco Baldelli’s willingness to throw Austin Martin to the wolves is also up for debate, although with Royce’s timeline being a month-plus, it sounds like Martin is expected to see his fair share of action.

The Royals trot out Seth Lugo in his KC debut. Lugo’s steady career included 7 years with the New York Mets, and most recently an age-33 season with the San Diego Padres. His career 3.50 ERA across 301 games — but only 64 starts — made him one of the more interesting signings in the Royals’ active winter. We’ll see today if he can continue his 2023 numbers, just his second career season as a full-time starter.

It’s time to get back to baseball. GO TWINS GO!