Royce Lewis to 10-Day IL, Austin Martin Recalled; DeSclafani to Miss Season

After making it through 95% of Spring Training unscathed, the last couple of weeks have been brutal for the Twins. The latest hit comes to star third baseman Royce Lewis, who departed the season opener with a quad strain after starting 2-2 with a homer. In an update this morning, Derek Falvey dubbed it as a “severe quad strain” and will require a month completely off before determining a time frame.

It’s a “severe quad strain” for Royce Lewis, according to Derek Falvey. He’s going to need a month of pure recovery before the Twins even have a better sense of how much more recovery he’ll need at that point before starting his buildup back into playing. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) March 30, 2024

Lewis has shown to be a fast healer in the past, beating typical timetables on both of his ACL tears along with a hamstring strain at the end of 2023. However, the Twins will be taking an ultra-cautious approach with how closely quads are connected to the strength of knee ligaments. Even in the most optimistic timeline, Lewis will need at least two months to be ready for game action.

To replace him on the active roster, the Twins called up 2B/OF Austin Martin, who never appeared in a game for the Saints since their opener was delayed. The former top prospect has lost a lot of his shine, but still projects as a high-end utility player. He hit .263/.387/.405 with 6 HR and 19 SB in 59 games with the Saints in 2023.

In less surprising news, the Twins announced that Anthony DeSclafani underwent flexor tendon surgery and will miss the season. Recovery time is typically around 13 months, putting his 2025 in jeopardy as well when factoring in build-up time. In the final year of his contract, DeSclafani’s Twins career is officially over before it began.

Short Term Third Base Solutions

While determining Lewis’ long-term outlook over the next 30 days, the Twins likely won’t be looking for external help, outside of a veteran on a minor league deal (old friend Eduardo Escobar is available...)

In the meantime, Willi Castro should step in as the everyday third baseman, with Kyle Farmer getting a good chunk of games there as well. Martin could theoretically factor into the mix, but he’s never played a game at the hot corner professionally and was moved primarily to the outfield due to his defensive struggles. It’s more likely that Martin will step in to fill Castro’s former role: starting in the OF against lefties, backing up Byron Buxton, and pinch running at the end of games.

Long Term Solutions

If Lewis looks like he’s going to miss a majority of the season (which is not impossible given the injury’s severity), the Twins have several other internal options to give the offense more of a spark than Castro, Farmer, or Martin. That list starts with top prospect Brooks Lee.

A huge reason why the Twins felt comfortable dealing Jorge Polanco was because of Lee, but unfortunately, he is out for the first month of the season dealing with back troubles. The Twins likely want him to get a bit more minor league seasoning, but Lee is a pro’s pro who could theoretically step in as soon as health permits. Lee had a .963 OPS in Spring Training, largely playing with and against Major League competition, highlighted by his two doubles against NL Cy Young favorite Spencer Strider.

After him is Yunior Severino, who led the minors in home runs in 2023. He’s played all over the infield, and will probably end up at first eventually, but he has plenty of experience at third throughout his minor league career. Severino has a ton of swing-and-miss in his game, he is a switch hitter with even splits and real, 30-homer power. With Lee hurt, Severino is next on the organizational depth chart should someone miss time.

We also shouldn’t dismiss last year’s Opening Day third baseman, Jose Miranda. Miranda’s shoulder injury sapped his power last year, and he still hasn’t been cleared for throwing at third base, but he is the only other option who has had sustained success in the Bigs. Also of note... Miranda was listed as an outfielder on the Opening Day media guide, but I’m going to chalk that up to an error.