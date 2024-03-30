Twins 5, Royals 1: Some Strife, But Late Life

With the stage set, a brisk pitcher’s duel danced its way through the second of three games between Minnesota and Kansas City to open the season — until the Twins came alive in the late innings, creating some distance, and stealing a 5-1 win from the Royals.

In his Royals debut, starter Seth Lugo picked up where his 2023 season ended. He threw six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and walking a batter across 86 pitches with four K’s. It was a promising debut for one of Kansas City’s key acquisitions, as much of their contention strategy for 2024 relies upon a lot of mid-tier free agent additions thriving.

On the flip side, Joe Ryan topped out right around 96 mph in an effective start; generating nine swings and misses and relying upon a spot-on splitter, Ryan gave up a couple doubles to Bobby Witt, Jr., but otherwise stayed out of trouble through 5.1 innings. The second of Witt’s doubles chased him in the sixth, after a pitch-clock violation spotted the Royal youngster a 2-0 count.

It was an encouraging follow-up for Minnesota’s #2 starter — after Pablo Lopez’s Opening Day dominance, Ryan provided a second act with three hits allowed and a walk, adding five strikeouts to his stat sheet. But his ledger was stained by an earned run, inherited and allowed by lefty Steven Okert in his Twins debut. A two-out ground-ball single made it 1-0 Royals just after Ryan’s departure in the sixth.

Immediately after Kansas City broke the tie, Minnesota got to work. Matt Wallner was hit by a pitch and advanced on a sharp single from Carlos Santana — Wallner was replaced at second by pinch-runner Austin Martin in his first-ever taste of major-league action. Everyone moved up with another HBP — this one straight to the front knee of Willi Castro.

With the bases loaded for #9 hitter Christian Vazquez, the ever-familiar “it’s a trap” notion reared its head. Those fears came true; with a lefty on deck and righty Royal reliever John Schrieber having missed badly glove-side all inning, Vazquez opted to ground one back up the middle into an inning-ending double play.

But the dam was breaking, and in the visiting eighth, it finally flowed over. Edouard Julien ripped an opposite-field double to leadoff the inning, and Alex Kirilloff bumped him to third on a deep sacrifice fly. In came the Buck Truck for a delivery — Byron Buxton scored Julien with a hustle double on a hard chop to the third base side of the infield.

Buxton’s inexplicable speed saw him standing at second on a ball whose first bounce was a couple feet from home plate. He was left stranded, but pumped the horn after a Pete Rose slide into scoring position, bringing a smile to Twins fans in front of the backdrop of a newly-tied game.

The horn was pumped, and the team was pumped, too — the momentum continued in the home eighth, when Witt was canned at second on a steal attempt thanks to a pinpoint effort from Vazquez and Carlos Correa, who ended the play sprawled on his back, applauding with a huge grin on his face.

From there, it was all Twins, all the time.

A ninth-inning outburst rocked the Royals, and after a strenuous pitching duel for most of the afternoon, Minnesota released the kraken and set themselves up for a comfortable victory. Brock Stewart locked down the ninth, and for the second straight year, Minnesota opens the season with a 2-0 record against the Royals.

They’ll go for the sweep tomorrow — a great start to any season. It’ll be Bailey Ober’s first turn of 2024, as the team looks to keep the positive vibes going and claim some early ground in a division they hope to be theirs come this time in September.

Hope to see you then! GO TWINS GO!

STUDS:

SP Joe Ryan (5.1 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 5 K)

RP Brock Stewart (1 IP, 3 K)

CF Byron Buxton (2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI)

C Christian Vazquez (1-for-4, R, RBI, 8th-inning CS of Witt, Jr.)

DUDS:

NO DUDS! TWINS WIN! TWINS WIN!