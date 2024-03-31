Game 3: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North (now featuring Cory Provus!)

Radio: TIBN (now featuring Kris Atteberry!)

Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review

Around this time ten years ago, my brother and I found ourselves in Kansas City for some Twins/Royals action at Kauffman Stadium. While at the time the two Twins losses to the Royals we witnessed seemed ignominious, little did we know that the Crowns were just then embarking on a multi-year World Series journey.

I remember being struck by two things on that trip:

First, the beauty of Kauffman. From the majestic fountains to the enormous crown scoreboard to the closeness of the seats to the field, I still have KC’s suburban structure near (or perhaps at) the top of my all-time favorite ballparks list. We did a pregame experience tour (+ batting practice access) before one contest and snagged autographs from the likes of Joe Mauer & Jason Kubel—as well as got a head-nod greeting from Dick Bremer. I believe George Brett was milling around too. Truly one of my fondest gameday experiences. If rumblings of a new Royals facility come to fruition, I hope it maintains the charm of Kauffman.

Also, the people of the prairie were some of the nicest folks I’ve encountered in my baseball travels. Perhaps two decades of being doorstops breeds amiability, but I do not recall so much as a single snide glance at two “visitors” decked out in Twins duds. Even the ushers—notoriously my enemies on this entire planet—were welcoming and eager to strike up conversation. Perhaps the dynastic success of the parking lot-sharing Kansas City Chiefs has turned Royal-ites more annoying (see: New England Patriots or Boston Red Sox)—but I hope not.

Of course, much of that goodwill—at least on the field—will be Ober over at 1:10 PM CT today. The Royals have basically become what the Detroit Lions are (or were) to the Minnesota Vikings—you cheer for them when they get good because you can connect with the plight and want to see an underdog succeed, but it’s also nice to have them around to “get right” on most of the time.

Some Easter-ly responsibilities will keep me from providing the recap later this afternoon, so someone else will be taking you home as you sleep off the ham lunch and/or extract some eggs from the snowy mush of the back yard.

Let’s see how these lineups make out today—Go Twins Go!!