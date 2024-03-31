Royals 11, Twins 0: Game Ober

Can’t win ‘em all, and boy did the Twins not win this one.

It was a struggle on both sides of the ball, starting with Bailey Ober who threw the worst game of his career, by a fairly large margin. Normally a modicum of consistently, Ober only lasted 1.1 innings, surrendering nine hits, eight runs, and three homers. He was only able to strikeout one Royal in the process with the entire KC lineup seeing Ober’s pitches extremely well.

While it’s a disappointing from Ober, I wouldn’t be too concerned long term. Ober’s previous shortest start was 3.0 innings all the way back in his rookie year. He’s also only ever given up more than four runs in five of his 57 career starts. This was pretty much a worst case scenario for Ober and he should be fine going forward after a strong Spring.

This blowout also saw the season debuts for pitchers Kody Funderburk, Daniel Duarte, Cole Sands, and rookie 2B/OF Austin Martin. Funderburk came into a tough situation, cleaning up a mess left for him by Ober, but didn’t help himself by committing an error that led to an additional run. Sands did exactly what you expect Cole Sands to do at this point in his career (slider good, results uninspiring), while Duarte threw two strong innings after earning a spot on the Opening Day roster, in large part thanks to the Twins’ deluge of bullpen injuries.

With the Royals hammering Ober, Martin got a lot of cardio running between the gaps and chasing down hits. He wasn’t able to do anything offensively, but he took good at bats at the bottom of the lineup and looked good in the field, which is arguably more important at this point of his career.

On the offensive side, there weren’t many highlights with Royals starter Brady Singer dominating from start to finish. But with the game out of hand early, Rocco removed Correa and Buxton in the third inning, waiving the white flag. Matt Wallner did get his first hit of the season, so that’s something I guess?

STUDS:

Daniel Duarte: 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Austin Martin: MLB debut, cool!

Willi Castro: He took two walks and looked great doing it

DUDS:

Bailey Ober: 1.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 3 HR

Kody Funderburk: forgetting how to catch a baseball, one of 3 things you need to do as a professional baseball player

Comment of the game goes to Name-Game for an original play on Ober’s name, unlike the title of my recap.