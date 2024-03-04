An Important Spring Training PSA

Baseball, in general, tends to be a sport about process over results. Due to the sheer length of the season and quantity of games, things will almost always balance out in the long run. If you take good at-bats and hit the ball hard, you’ll end up with a lot of hits. You’ll go through stretches where those hard-hit balls are landing in more gloves, but keep doing the right things and the right results will eventually follow.

Which leads me to the thesis of this blog post: Spring Training stats do not matter.

Let’s start with the obvious: the sample sizes are incredibly small. Jose Salas having a 1.400 OPS across five plate appearances is pretty neat, but it means nothing for a player with a career .670 OPS. Even using the entirety of Spring Training, there’s little to be learned from raw stats. For example, Jose Miranda hit five home runs in 14 Spring games in 2023. He then hit only six home runs in his combined 79 regular season games between the Twins and the St. Paul Saints. The quality of competition varies from team to team, game to game, and inning to inning.

Even more than the regular season, Spring ball is about the process. Players spend every offseason working on ways they can improve. Spring Training is about seeing how that works against live competition.

Instead of tracking who’s hitting .400 in tiny samples, look for Brooks Lee’s adjusted batting stance. Rather than focusing on Pablo López’s home runs, focus on how he’s attacking the zone in new ways. Sure, Buxton isn’t hitting great, but he’s getting extended playing time in centerfield for the first time in two years.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s still plenty to get excited about. Bailey Ober’s new pitch mix baffled the Phillies’ star-studded lineup. Simeon Woods Richardson altered his release point and seems to have regained the velocity he was missing last season. Chris Paddack added a cutter and can tie a perfect Windsor knot. Emmanuel Rodriguez and Brooks Lee are holding their own against Major League pitchers. Again, Byron Buxton is in centerfield!

I just wouldn’t rush to any conclusions about Willie Joe Garry Jr.’s future because of his 1.000 OPS this Spring, or any players for that matter.

Except for Royce Lewis’s grand slam trend. That’s as real as it gets.