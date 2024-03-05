Greatest Minnesota Twins: The Twinkie Town Definitive List (Round 19)

Rounds 1-18 Results:

In terms of overall talent, Chuck Knoblauch is likely a top-ten player in Minnesota Twins history. From 1991 (a championship debut!) to 1997, he hit for average (.304), pop (.807 OPS), and was elite on the bases (276 stolen bases). Knobby was without a doubt the greatest Twins leadoff hitter of all-time.

His recognition came from outside the Midwest as well: Rookie of the Year in ‘91, four All-Star selections, one Gold Glove, and a Silver Slugger. Chuck’s 1996 campaign (701 PA, 35 2B, 14 3B, 13 HR, 140 R, 45 SB, .341 BA, .965 OPS, 143 OPS+) was one of the finest single seasons by any Twin.

Why is Knoblauch just barely making the Top 20? Hard times followed his Twins stint. He left the Twins with vitriol, forgot how to throw to first base with the New York Yankees, had hot dogs heaved his way at the Metrodome, and was named in the Mitchell Report for PEDs. Just when it seemed the air had cleared and Twins fans were ready to welcome him into the team HOF—he was charged with assault and the ceremony was scuttled.

Chuck Knoblauch was my first “favorite Twin” from when I began closely following the team in the mid-90s. I sincerely hope he has turned things around and can perhaps be accepted back into the Twins family again at some point.

The next entry: A reliable reliever in good times and bad.

(Note: This series will produce a Top 20—so keep your votes coming for a few more weeks!)

Round 19:

Camilo Pascual

Considering that Camilo Pascual’s first seven MLB seasons with the Washington Senators were nothing to write home about—57-84, 4.04 ERA, 97 ERA+—it is amazing he makes this poll series at all. But the train ride west to Minnesota revitalized the curveball specialist. His next six years (1961-1966) in Twins Territory: 80-51, 3.17 ERA, 121 ERA+. Camilo notched two 20-win seasons, 4 200+ K campaigns, and was a perennial All-Star wearing the TC cap.

Cesar Tovar

The primary value of Cesar Tovar was his ability to play every position on the diamond—quite literally. His “Standard Fielding” Baseball-Reference table is a sight to behold. But he could also contribute with the lumber and on the base paths. From 1965-1972, his 162-game average was 685 PA, 173 H, 29 2B, 28 SB, even BB:K ratio, and 102 OPS+. Essentially, Tovar was a league-average batter who provided tremendous versatility in the field. Add it all up and he contributed 25.8 WAR with the Twins in a short period of time.

Dave Goltz

Plying his trade during the “perpetually .500” era of 1970s Twins baseball, Dave Goltz had one of the most nondescript—yet solid—tenures in franchise history. His 1977 campaign—20-11, 303 IP, 19 CG, 3.36 ERA, 119 ERA+—garnered him Cy Young Award votes, and his ‘78 (15-10, 2.49 ERA, 155 ERA+) may have been even better. From 1974-1979, the Pelican Rapids native was a lock to notch 15 victories with solid peripherals even on bland squads.

Brian Dozier

In the early goings of Target Field, it was very much considered a pitcher’s park—until Brian Dozier found the cheat code. Initially a weak-fielding, mediocre-hitting SS prospect, Dozier re-invented himself after discovering he could turn on balls and send them straight down the LF line and into the bleacher seats. From 2014-2108 he hit 143 home runs in a Twins uniform, to the tune of a 114 OPS+. His flare for dramatic, clutch dingers was also legendary.

Rick Aguilera

Coming from the New York Mets in the 1989 Frank Viola trade, Aguilera immediately established himself as a reliable late-inning stopper. His pitch-to-contact, splitter-heavy style sometimes proved adventurous (more Eddie Guardado than Joe Nathan), but whether on championship-caliber clubs or cellar-dwellers he was a lock for 30+ saves a year. His 1990-1993 stint (149 saves, 153 ERA+) was especially dominant. After being traded to the Boston Red Sox in 1995, Aggie returned to Minnesota in free agency the very next offseason and spent four more seasons with the Twins.