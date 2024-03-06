Bailey Ober Upgraded His Arsenal (Again)

All Bailey Ober has done when he’s pitched as a professional is get people out. A former 12th-round draft choice, Ober pitched in 47 minor-league games. In those, he worked 237 innings with a cumulative 2.47 ERA, an average strikeout rate just shy of 11 per nine innings pitched, and an outstanding 8.23-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

With the Twins in the major leagues the last three seasons, he’s worked 57 times, covered 292.2 innings with a 3.63 ERA, averaged better than a strikeout per inning, and posted a 4.97-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That ratio is the 9th-best of the 137 pitchers to throw at least 250 innings since 2021, right in company with Clayton Kershaw, Brandon Woodruff, and Spencer Strider.

Bailey Ober, K'ing the Side in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/anYShq3wUS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 8, 2023

Although he’s been almost uniformly successful in his professional career, he’s also been a consistent work in progress. At every stage, Ober was not a highly regarded prospect, but he’s continually developed and grown in ways big and small. Now, that development has turned him into a trendy 2024 pre-season break-out pick. See Forbes, Lance Brozdowski (video), NBC Sports (video), and Bryce Harper.

Coming out of college and in his first few minor league seasons, Ober sat just 86-88 mph with his fastball. That unimpressive raw velocity played up because of the 6’9” Ober’s extension and low release point. Still, it needed to improve if he was to be a viable major-league starter.

He had the traditional four-pitch mix. Scouts liked his changeup, but his breaking balls were more serviceable than the types that missed a lot of bats and wowed for their physical characteristics.

The thing Ober did exceptionally well was consistently throw high-quality strikes with his full arsenal (3.8% minor league walk rate). For a pitcher his size, he’s always had a remarkable ability to command the zone.

Internal Development

Through the offseason after 2019 (when he had a 100-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio across three levels) and the pandemic-shuttered 2020 minor league season, Ober got to work on his strength, conditioning, and mechanics to wring some additional velocity out of those long limbs. The results of his labors paid off when he was a surprise addition to the 40-man roster after the 2020 season despite not being part of the Twins’ in-season player pool or participating in their fall instructs.

The next season, when the Twins’ major league starting rotation fell apart mid-season, Ober and his now 92.3 mph average fastball got the call. Ober used that extra velocity, combined with his frame, unique angle, and command to thrive at the top of the zone in the majors (+9 run value), but his secondary pitches did little to fool major league hitters. That season, Ober’s slider (-7), curveball (-2), and changeup (-1) were each below average by Statcast run value. There was more work to be done.

Slider Tweaks

In August of that season, Ober started to add velocity to his slider to create more separation from his ~75 mph curveball. He sacrificed some horizontal break, but averaged about 83 mph with it the rest of the way, and showed some promising results.

He maintained those velocity gains on his slider in 2022. Despite battling an injury that caused him to miss a couple of months, both of Ober’s breaking balls were net positive in run value for the season. The harder slider missed more bats (37% whiff, up from 27% in 2021) and held opponents to .199 wOBA.

Last season, he tweaked the slider again, maintaining most of the velocity bump while adding the significant amount of horizontal break (sweep) that was all the rage last spring.

The slider-specific results weren’t quite as good on the whole in 2023, but the whiffs were maintained, especially against right-handed batters (37%). The breaking ball tweaks have helped Ober suppress same-handed batters to a strong .229/.260/.439 (.296) line for his career.

However, he has been quite vulnerable to left-handed batters, who hit a combined .277/.337/.454 (.341) against him over 2021 and 2022.

Changing up the Changeup

Ober’s changeup, typically a lefty neutralizer for right-handed pitchers, had been viewed as his best secondary pitch as a prospect, but it was not effective in his first two big league seasons. Through 2022, he threw it about 15% of the time and mostly to left-handed batters. Overall, the pitch allowed a below-average .321 wOBA, but lefties feasted on it — .311/.354/.446 (.347).

The changeup Ober threw his first two seasons averaged 84-85 mph, with a spin rate in the low 1800s, about 30 inches of vertical drop (gravity included), and about 16 inches of horizontal arm side run. Compared to other changeups in that velocity range, Ober’s vertical movement was a hair below average and his horizontal break was 10-15% above.

Last season, Ober started working with a different, and very effective, changeup. This one had a notable amount of additional spin (average 2090 RPMs), an additional 3 inches of vertical drop (sink), and an extra inch of arm-side run compared to the old one.

Bailey Ober's 98th percentile extension and low VAA make his FB/changeup combo absolutely filthy.



Oberlay (..yes) shows his elevated fastball tunneling with a below-the-zone changeup, which is ridiculous. Allows him to get whiffs with FB & called strikes with changeup https://t.co/ffiNOkUj7D pic.twitter.com/WYOLbQLINk — nate schwartz (@_nateschwartz) January 19, 2024

The new changeup supplanted his slider as his 2nd-most used offering. He used it for 28% of his pitches last season (and over 37% in September) and he more than doubled its usage against right-handed batters.

By season’s end, Ober had MLB’s 15th-most valuable changeup by Statcast run value. Opponents produced just a .268 wOBA against the 652 changeups he threw, and he limited left-handed opponents to a much-improved .276 overall wOBA as a result.

Better Pairing with his Fastball

To understand why Ober’s new changeup was more effective, we need to look through the lens of his fastball. While his four-seamer is his bread and butter, it doesn’t stand out for its overwhelming physical characteristics. You can see in the scatter plot of four-seam fastball movement below that he’s in similar company as many other pitchers:

Ober’s velocity, despite its improvement from his amateur days, remains just 13th percentile. His fastball spin rate, which leads to movement and deception, is better than average (71st percentile), but is not the kind of elite rate other four-seam dominant pitchers enjoy. When controlled for its velocity, which is positively correlated with spin rate, you can see Ober’s spin is more middle of the pack than standout:

Altogether, it’s a relatively straight pitch (spin axis 1:00) with decent, if unremarkable, physical characteristics. Ethan Moore investigated the ideal fastball and changeup shape and spin pairings in 2019. He ran the numbers to show the results of various combinations of fastball and changeup types and found that straight fastballs, especially those with lower spin rates (like Ober’s), paired best with running changeups that have more horizontal and vertical movement.

Whereas a straight fastball and straight changeup (think Lucas Giolito) pairing relies primarily on velocity deception, the straight fastball and running changeup allow the pitcher to deceive the hitters both with velocity and movement.

This upgraded changeup movement profile gives Ober another solid option to deploy against lefties and righties alike. He can use it for chase swings and misses ahead in counts by throwing it arm side where it looks like a strike before finishing out of the zone. Lefties will see it fall below and away from their barrels and right-handers will have a hard time getting the barrel to a pitch with movement that is perpendicular to their bat path, much in the same way as right-handed back foot sliders can work against left-handed hitters.

The changeup also gives him another option to use as a strike stealer when he falls behind in the count. Most pitchers are most comfortable throwing fastballs when they need to get a strike, and Ober is no exception. More than 50% of his behind-in-count pitches annually have been four-seamers. However, opponents have slugged .560 against those fastballs.

Last season as his confidence in the new cambio grew, he turned to it for more than 31% of his behind-in-count pitches. It allowed just .205 slugging and .249 wOBA in those situations. Moreover, when it was put in play when he was trailing, it was done so at just 81.7 mph on average, compared to the better than 92 mph against his behind in count fastballs.

The Whole is Greater Than The Sum of the Parts

We can see how the tweaks work together to round out Ober’s arsenal. In particular, he’s stretched his pitches horizontally and further away from his four-seamer (and the league averages, in dashed circles), which you can see from the overlay below:

With this mix, Ober stretches the area an opposing hitter has to cover vertically and horizontally. With the slider tweaks, he’s widened the horizontal differential of his slider from his fastball and changeup by 4 inches on average. With the new changeup shape, he’s increased the vertical differential from his fastball by another 4 inches. Those adjustments, combined with his elite command and deceptive characteristics that probably aren’t quite captured by today’s stuff models, make the whole combination punch well above its weight.

That’s evidenced by Ober’s results three seasons into his MLB career. His proficiency at learning and implementing adjustments suggests there could be more to come and likely played at least some role in the Twins’ choosing not to make any substantial starting pitching acquisitions this winter.

While Spring Training results often are not indicative of anything tangible once the grind of the season comes on, new approaches and processes can be. Ober’s early outings suggest he’s made an adjustment to his fastball that adds more vertical movement. He’s also been toying around with a harder slider/cutter (Slutter?) that might serve as another strike-stealing option (as it did for Sonny Gray last season) that protects his fastball when he’s behind in the count. If those are legitimate additions, Ober’s ceiling could increase again, from a solid back-end starter to something significantly more.

John writes for Twinkie Town, Twins Daily, and Pitcher List with an emphasis on analysis. He is a lifelong Twins fan and former college pitcher. Follow him on Twitter @JohnFoley_21.