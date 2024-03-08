The Athletic profiled Ryan Jeffers. They like him. And we like him. TwinsDaily profiled Cory Lewis, the Twins system’s own knuckleballer. They like him. And we like knuckleballers.

MLB is featuring a promotion called “Spring Breakout,” which sounds like a 1990s MTV series, but it’s not. Each team will have a doubleheader with all-veterans in one game and all-top prospects in the other. This sounds very cool! The Twins one (against Tampa Bay) will be on March 16, and have this prospect roster. That game is scheduled to be on Bally Sports North, but, it is a doubleheader. Will Bally Sports show both the veterans’ game and the prospects’ game? I hope so. They might not, because Bally Sports sucks.

You’ll recall how Joe Pohlad said on the radio that the Twins weren’t going to spend any more on payroll to start the season. Well, he wasn’t supposed to do that. It’s actually a violation of the CBA to say too much about which players teams are/aren’t targeting in free agency. The MLBPA was considering a formal complaint about it, yet probably will let this one slide. Hey, the guy’s still learning the family business. Remember, Joe Pohlad was also in charge of redesigning the Twins’ uniforms last year, including a hat that looks exactly like the Marlins’ one. Although it came in a very cool box.

In a typically weird move, Rob Manfred suspended former Mets GM Billy Eppler for the 2024 season, because the Mets were falsely reporting player injuries to create roster spots. But, you may ask, doesn’t basically every MLB team do that? Ken Rosenthal certainly thinks so.

Ah, the Mets and their wacky GMs. They had to fire Jared Porter (previously of Wayzata, MN!) after it came out that he was sending unsolicited BLEEP pics to a female reporter. Then his replacement, Zack Scott, was fired for a DUI charge. Which it turned out he wasn’t convicted of. It’s a whole tale. Let’s not forget that Mets owner Steve Cohen’s financial companies paid millions in fines on racketeering charges. And, they used to be owned by Bernie Madoff!

The site WhiskeyRiff (?) appreciates how baseball announcers fill the down spots in games by telling interesting or unusual baseball stories. They noticed a recent Atlanta/Detroit game where the broadcasters talked about the former Tigers pitcher Shane Greene. Greene was on the mound for Atlanta. Announcer Darren O’Day said this:

“I remember the first night he sat in the bullpen down there, I just couldn’t believe that this guy is up there telling me how strongly he believes in aliens and thinks they’ve visited us multiple times…

I’m thinking ‘Okay, Aliens, no big deal.’ He leaned a little bit more to the conspiratorial side. Also believed that dinosaur fossils were a money making scheme by museums and governments.”

The Braves booth discusses Shane Greene's belief that dinosaur fossils are a moneymaking scheme by museums and government. pic.twitter.com/QCb9onxw5a — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) March 5, 2024

Naturally, if the guy next to you on the bus was talking like this, you’d worry he was off his meds. For a baseball player? Eh, I’ve heard weirder.

In Tuesday’s primary election, Dodgers legend Steve Garvey took second place for California’s open US Senate seat, so he’ll be on the ballot in November. So far, his campaign is completely bananas.

The Utah state legislature authorized $2 billion in funding for possible future MLB/NHL expansion team stadiums. Neither league is really seriously considering expansion in Salt Lake right now (lovely as the mountains are!). Braves legend Dale Murphy, now a Utah resident, showed up to give everyone in the legislature a signed baseball. And yes, the song about him is awesome.

At our sibling site Canis Hoopus, Thilo Latrell Widder wonders what Alex Rodriguez owning the Timberwolves means for Kevin Garnett. The Wolves have never retired his jersey, largely because Garnett wouldn’t let them. Because Garnett hated former owner Glen Taylor (with good reason). Whether or not you care about this, click on the article link to see some very cool top-of-page artwork.

Alex Kirshner at Slate wonders if Fanatics shouldn’t be investigated by Congress. It’s not as crazy an idea as it sounds. Besides making terrible baseball uniforms and delivering terrible customer service, Fanatics has its fingers in a whole lot of sports money pies, including running many team stores. That giant Vikings team store off I-494 in Eagan, next to the giant Vikings training facility? Fanatics runs that.

There was a Super Bowl recently. It broke every record previously set for online gambling. A huge chunk of that was illegal. And, increasingly, it’s seniors who are vulnerable to becoming addicted or getting scammed. But hey, NFL/MLB/NBA/NHL, keep promoting gambling, nothing can go wrong!

One quick thought; what if, someday eventually, a player/ump/ref threw a game that had many millions in gambling spent, and lost, on the outcome? Those people who lost money to legal gambling sites would be rather upset, I imagine.

Over at his Field Of Schemes website, Neil deMause reviews an academic publication from last year, Major League Sports and the Property Tax (academic books often have titles like this). What sounds interesting about the book is it looks at lost property taxes, since almost no stadiums pay property tax. The author, Geoffrey Propheter, used to be a tax assessor in NYC.

Propheter estimates what sports owners would be paying if they did pay property taxes on stadiums. As you’d guess, Yankee Stadium is right near the top, at $24.2 million a year. They’re not #1, though! The Vikings are! $25.1, baby!

Do they pay property taxes on that giant sports complex in Eagan? I think they do. But who knows? Do they want $231 million in “maintenance” on US Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016? HAHAHA of course they do! I guess too many birds flew into it.

Speaking of football stadiums, you may have heard that the other “football,” you know, the bigger one to most of Earth’s humans, will be having its 2026 World Cup in North America (not in Minneapolis; be glad we dodged that bullet). Alas, one small problem; all the stadiums where the games will be played have corporate naming rights. And those corporations aren’t FIFA sponsors! So FIFA does not want to call them Gillette Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, etc. Instead, those will be “Boston Stadium” and “Miami Stadium.” My favorite names are “New York/New Jersey Stadium” and “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.” Honestly, they should use these names all the time.

Finally, back to deMause. He likes to have fun with “vaportecture,” or architects’ renderings of what stadiums are supposedly going to look like. The A’s have finally released their proposed design of a Vegas Stadium, and, as suits Vegas, it is FRIGGIN’ RIDICULOUS. It has multiple overlapping potato bug/armadillo style roofs, which would make A/C difficult in a place where the normal high from June-September is over 100°. Also, the thing won’t fit in the intended site. Also, nobody knows who’s paying for it.

In the same article, deMause shares his favorite recent vaportecture, for a horse racing facility on Long Island. (Which only wants $455 million in taxpayer money; what a bargain!) deMause is right; this A.I.-assisted image is amazing:

Your eye will likely be drawn to the horses galloping wildly on the left, but please don’t ignore the TRULY TERRIBLE PARENTING on display at right, where these people seem very unconcerned that their kid could get trampled. (One horse appears to be thinking about it.)

Oh well, they were probably about to gamble away the kid’s college fund.

That’s all I got for now! Let’s hope that prospects game is on radio, at least!