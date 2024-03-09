 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rival Roundup, Vol. 53: The Grinds of March

Spring has splooted.

By Brandon Brooks
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • In that strange milieu of action and inaction, the Central has settled into the spring training routine and mostly quieted down — at the same time, the free agent landscape is still ripe, and Opening Day is only about three weeks away. It’s the calm before the storm around the league, as the novelty of February box scores wears off, and the smell of a pennant chase wafts into the room.
  • As such, this weekend’s updates aren’t so much tentpole headlines, and are more-so needles-in-information-haystacks, such as this performance update on one of the league’s top trade candidates:
  • It’s not strictly divisional news, but Lucas Giolito’s departure from the Chicago White Sox is so recent, I thought it noteworthy to include here that he’s in danger of missing the entirety of the 2024 season with his new team, the newly-re-cursed Boston Red Sox.
  • Giolito, of course, was the worst pitcher in 2018’s MLB, before finishing 6th in CYA-voting during an All-Star 2019 campaign. But both Giolito and the White Sox were a topsy-turvy disaster, and Giolito was traded to the Los Angeles Angels at the 2023 deadline, before posting a 6.89 ERA in six starts and finding himself dumped on the waiver wire alongside any of Arte Moreno’s assets of value a few weeks later.
  • Brief Guardian Mike Zunino — that is to say, short-time Clevelander and not underwear security man — announced his retirement after his age-32 season. He played 42 games for the Guards and hit .177/.271/.306 in one of the backup-catching seasons of all time.
  • Chicago has picked up Brad Keller, the former KC swingman.

We’ve reached 19 days until the Minnesota Twins kick off their 2024 season, and I stop writing about teams that aren’t the Minnesota Twins. Until then, enjoy this weekend’s news and notes, and see you in the gamethreads very soon!

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...