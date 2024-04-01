To Bunt, or Not to Bunt

Contrary to the current popular narrative, modern #analytics did not kill the sacrifice bunt. It’s been steadily dying out for nearly a century, on a steady decline since its deployment peaked during the dead-ball era of the early 1900s.

Sacrifice hits plummeted in the late 1920s when players started to imitate the powerful approach of the Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig Yankees (baseball has always been a copycat sport!) and have continued to decline since. That downward trend accelerated in the early 2010s, which we can blame on the widespread adoption of analytics that showed that even the modest levels of deployment of that era were much too frequent.

During the Twins’ 4-1 win on Opening Day in Kansas City, there was a situation in the top of the 8th inning that I thought offered a great illustration of why the sacrifice bunt has nearly gone extinct.

The Situation

The Twins started the top of the 8th inning with a 2-1 lead. Pablo López had just completed his 7th inning of great work, and Brock Stewart and Griffin Jax were waiting in the bullpen. Carlos Correa singled to lead off the Twins’ half, and Carlos Santana followed quickly with another single off of Royals’ left-handed reliever Angel Zerpa.

With runners on 1st and 2nd and no out, Max Kepler would be the third hitter to come to the plate to face Zerpa.

At this point, the Twins’ chances of winning the game were about 83%. With bullpen stalwart Jhoan Duran on the injured list, an additional run or two for insurance was very much desired. Manager Rocco Baldelli needed to make some decisions.

Zerpa had only thrown 58.2 career innings in the majors, but he’d held the 59 opposing left-handed batters he’d faced to a .232 wOBA. Before last Thursday, Kepler had come to the plate against a left-handed pitcher 999 times in his career and produced a .291 on-base percentage and a .284 wOBA against them, marks that are 16 and 12 points worse, respectively, than the league’s averages left-on-left in the Statcast era.

Because left-hander Cole Ragans had started on the mound for Kansas City, the Twins had already deployed most of their right-handed hitting options. All that remained on Baldelli’s bench were lefty-swinging Matt Wallner and backup catcher Christian Vázquez.

That made pinch-hitting for Kepler unappealing but might have made attempting a sacrifice bunt an attractive strategy, something we wondered about in the game thread. Needing a run (at least) late in the game and with an unfavorable matchup at the plate, calling for a bunt might be an easy call.

The Choice & The Math

Baldelli did not elect to have Kepler bunt. Instead, he swung away. He quickly fell behind 0-2 by swinging at two pitcher’s pitches (one away, one inside), before taking a ball and then fouling the fourth pitch away. On a 1-2 count, he popped up a slider for an infield fly rule out, which left the runners on 1st and 2nd with one out.

There are a few different ways to look at this decision; through run expectancy, probability of scoring, and win expectancy on average; and then adjusting those to Kepler specifically. Let’s break them down.

Using the run expectancy tables that Tom Tango updated for 2012-2022, we can see that with runners on 1st and 2nd and no out, the Twins could expect to score 1.487 runs before the end of the inning and they had a 61.7% chance of scoring at all.

A runner on 2nd and 3rd with one out situation, like might have existed after a hypothetical successful sacrifice bunt, has yielded 1.412 runs on average, and an increased chance of scoring (68%).

Depending on your aim, exercising a bunt could either be good or bad in this spot. If you were hoping for a multi-run rally, a bunt would hurt your chances of scoring multiple runs. If you are interested in playing for a single run to extend your lead, a bunt helps the cause.

The deciding question might be determining which approach maximizes the chance of winning the game. Scoring is in service of trying to win the game, after all. We can use the win probability inquirer tool at FanGraphs for that. It allows us to directly compare the win expectancy of different base-out, score, and inning situations. Here is the comparison it generates for Baldelli’s choice in the 8th inning on Opening Day:

The win probability increases after moving the runners with an out, but only marginally, to 83.5%. On one hand, this argues the case is closed. Bunting increases the chances of scoring and increases the chances of winning. Easy decision. Right?

Risk vs. Reward

On the other hand — crucially — the numbers above assume the bunt decision will always be successful. And we know that’s not correct. Studies have shown that between 15% and 30% of sacrifice bunt attempts fail to move the runners, and 4-5% even result in the lead runner getting out. Choosing to sacrifice is not without risk.

Should Kepler try and fail to sacrifice, leaving the Twins with runners on 1st and 2nd and one out, the run expectancy falls to 0.923, and the chance of scoring at all drops to 41.7%. That also drops the win probability by almost 5 percentage points, to just over 78%:

If something like a fifth or a quarter of sacrifice attempts fail on average, what might Max Kepler’s likelihood of getting a bunt down be? Statcast shows that Kepler has bunted six times in the Major Leagues, all during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Of those six, five were attempts with runners on base and he reached base or successfully advanced the runners in each of the five. Three of them were even against left-handed pitching. Kepler has shown he is capable of bunting, but he hasn’t done it in a game in six-plus years, which adds uncertainty. There’s no guarantee he’ll get it down, and the potential gain of doing so is quite small.

Tailoring for the Individual

Decision-making in baseball is rarely cut and dried, though, and there is one additional angle that might argue in favor of Kepler bunting that’s worth exploring. The numbers above are the league averages. They aren’t specific to Kepler’s matchup with Zerpa.

But they can be.

FanGraphs has a player-specific run expectancy tool that allows us to see the run expectancy of a batter of Kepler’s proficiency at the plate in this situation.

We can plug in Kepler’s career .284 wOBA against left-handed pitching and see that the run expectancy with runners on 1st and 2nd and no one out is 1.326. That is a 0.16-run decrease from the league average in this same situation. It should also come with some commensurate decrease in scoring chance from the 61.7% noted before (but I don’t have specific numbers for that).

That decreases the attractiveness of having Kepler swing and eliminates some of the potential cost impacts of a bunt failing because he is more likely than the average hitter to make an out against Zerpa anyway. That might help push the argument toward bunting, especially with some attractive matchups due up next.

Kepler was followed in the lineup by the right-handed hitting Kyle Farmer. Farmer has a .353 career wOBA against left-handed pitching. If Kepler successfully moved the runners in front of him, the run expectancy with Farmer at the plate against a left-handed pitcher with one out would have been 1.474. If Kepler had not moved the runners over, the run expectation for Farmer’s plate appearance would be reduced to 0.968. Those expectations are better than the league averages, but only by 5 or 6 hundredths of a run.

If the Royals decided to go to their bullpen for a right-hander to face Farmer (perhaps Chris Stratton, who ended up throwing the 9th inning), Baldelli could then have pinch-hit Wallner for Farmer and moved Willi Castro from left field to third base defensively in the bottom half.

That would have been even more advantageous for the Twins (at least offensively) because Wallner has a .405 career wOBA against right-handed pitching. With Wallner against a right-hander, the run expectancy would increase to about 1.63 with runners on 2nd and 3rd and one out, or 1.16 with runners on 1st and 2nd and one out.

Those are favorable for the Twins and probably why the Royals ultimately elected to stick with Zerpa to face Farmer in the game. If Baldelli was anticipating that, he knew Kepler bunting to set up Farmer offered only a very modest benefit. In that case, it’s easy to understand Baldelli playing for the bigger inning, especially in light of the uncertainty in his bullpen to start the season and that the Royals would have the top of their order — primarily meaning Bobby Witt Jr., but also Salvador Perez — due up in the 9th.

In any event, this situation is illustrative of why the use of the sacrifice bunt has declined even more precipitously in the past decade. Even in many situations that seem straightforward and logical to deploy a bunt, the data bear out that the reward isn’t worth the potential cost.

John writes for Twinkie Town, Twins Daily, and Pitcher List with an emphasis on analysis. He is a lifelong Twins fan and former college pitcher. Follow him on Twitter @JohnFoley_21.