 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Real Baseball” Edition

Wins and losses finally mean something!

By JohnKe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:


Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

  • John Ke and Ben Jones recap Opening Weekend of the 2024 season and discuss the Twins’ options to replace Royce Lewis and Anthony DeSclafani.

In the World of Baseball:

  • The final member of the “Boras Four” signed with Jordan Montgomery agreeing to a one-year, $25 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, that includes a $20 million vesting option for 2025.
  • Will Smith and the Dodgers agreed to a 10-year, $140 million contract extension. This the third highest contract value ever for a catcher, behind Joe Mauer ($184 million) and J.T. Realmuto ($167 million).
  • Real games happened this weekend! Opening Weekend was filled with plenty of highlights and lowlights. The Yankees, Pirates, Brewers, and Tigers were the only teams to escape the weekend unscathed and are pace to finish the season 162-0.

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...