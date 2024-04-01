Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Real Baseball” Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- We have real baseball going on now! As always, check out our Game Threads and Game Recaps!
- John Foley takes a look into the numbers behind the decline in bunting.
- Ben Jones provides a recap of Opening Weekend news.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- John Ke and Ben Jones recap Opening Weekend of the 2024 season and discuss the Twins’ options to replace Royce Lewis and Anthony DeSclafani.
- Tom Schreier at Zone Coverage looks into whether the Twins have given themselves enough margin for error to start the 2024 season.
- Aaron Gleeman at The Athletic evaluates what the Twins’ options are behind Royce Lewis ($).
- Nick Nelson at Twins Daily analyzes the pitching depth in the Twins’ organization.
In the World of Baseball:
- The final member of the “Boras Four” signed with Jordan Montgomery agreeing to a one-year, $25 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, that includes a $20 million vesting option for 2025.
- Will Smith and the Dodgers agreed to a 10-year, $140 million contract extension. This the third highest contract value ever for a catcher, behind Joe Mauer ($184 million) and J.T. Realmuto ($167 million).
- Real games happened this weekend! Opening Weekend was filled with plenty of highlights and lowlights. The Yankees, Pirates, Brewers, and Tigers were the only teams to escape the weekend unscathed and are pace to finish the season 162-0.
Loading comments...