Game 10: Dodgers at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: BSN, MLB Network (out of market)

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: True Blue LA

This game thread & recap will be a tribute to one of my favorite childhood Flash games. I promise the beats and tempo were accurate when Flash was still a thing.

Anyway...

What’s with these home games making me hurl?

Why aren’t we having fun?

How are we never hitting these guys,

Barely to score just a run?

(Boo-hoo) Can we go and score,

(Boo-hoo) Or we’ll go and whine

(Boo-hoo) Our bats are asinine...

Boo, we boo at this muss of cruddy folly,

No, no, as we barely try to score.

Why not stare down an L.A. moundsman any game,

Why not there at bat?

Won’t we ensure we’re winning games here?

I know we need a cleanse.

Swinging, we’ve missed it, failing to hit...

Who’re we, the Guardians?

(Boo-hoo) When we throw, we’re sore

(Boo-hoo) But we toe the line

(Boo-hoo) And that’s why no one’s fine...

Boo, we boo at this muss of cruddy folly,

No, no, as we barely try to score.

Why not square up a hanging slider any game,

Why not there at bat?

Dang, dang, walking up for more,

Another swing, dang, we’re down in the score.

Oh no, what do we do?

Don’t know how and we’ve got no clue.

Got no run and got no hit,

What’s a matter guys, ‘cause we’ve got no quit;

What’s a matter, what’s a matter, what’s a matter you?

What’s a matter guys, can we really do it?

At-bats across the nine

That’s our hope to shine...

Do we boo in this muss of cruddy folly?

Go, go, get up there and try to score!

Why not swear we can beat the Dodgers any game?

Why not there at bat?

Why not there at bat?

Why not there at bat?

Why not there at bat?