Twins 3, Dodgers 2: The family Julien

I promise, it’s a Ruffle (Flash emulator) thing. The game used to work perfectly...

...moving on.

If you want it,(oo-oo-oo)

You can whack it; (oo-oo-oo)

Swing the bat and hope the impact doesn’t crack it. (oo-oo-oo)

‘Cause everybody wants a run; (go Twinkies!)

Someone has to get it done! (cross pinkies)

And though there’s much at stake, the lumber’s wide awake

Underneath the midday sun:

Eddie teed it (oo-oo-oo)

Up to show it; (oo-oo-oo)

Through his energy two homers would bestow it! (oo-oo-oo)

‘Cause everybody wants to hope, (go Twinkies)

Alter our collapsing trope. (chug drinkies)

So no more hearts will break ‘cause Julien can rake,

Moving towards a joyous scope!

He’s got the homer bat,

Who needs a dome to bat,

He’s got the homer bat, our STUD!

(during the guitar solo, please enjoy the below video of Carlos Correa relaying a throw from Alex Kirilloff home at 92.2 MPH to throw out would-be tying run Shohei Ohtani at the plate)

(English teachers everywhere loathe the above run-on sentence)

‘Cause everybody loves the team (go Twinkies!)

Wanting all to cheer and scream! ([OBSCENE KEYS])

For no one else can make the seats and bleachers quake!

(DUDS? There’s not a one — you dream!)

(Comment to Thrill More Games

Going to Fillmore, James.

Easy, there’s still more games to go!)

We can do it! (oo-oo-oo)

See, we wrecked it! (oo-oo-oo)

Just keep clawing to the top as we perfect it! (oo-oo-oo)

Screw the strawmen on the way who still reject it, (oo-oo-oo)

And that Samhain piece of metal? We’ll collect it! (oo-oo-oo)