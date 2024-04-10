Twins 3, Dodgers 2: The family Julien

I promise, it’s a Ruffle (Flash emulator) thing. The game used to work perfectly...
...moving on.
If you want it,(oo-oo-oo)
You can whack it; (oo-oo-oo)
Swing the bat and hope the impact doesn’t crack it. (oo-oo-oo)
‘Cause everybody wants a run; (go Twinkies!)
Someone has to get it done! (cross pinkies)
And though there’s much at stake, the lumber’s wide awake
Underneath the midday sun:
Eddie teed it (oo-oo-oo)
Up to show it; (oo-oo-oo)
Through his energy two homers would bestow it! (oo-oo-oo)
‘Cause everybody wants to hope, (go Twinkies)
Alter our collapsing trope. (chug drinkies)
So no more hearts will break ‘cause Julien can rake,
Moving towards a joyous scope!
He’s got the homer bat,
Who needs a dome to bat,
He’s got the homer bat, our STUD!
(during the guitar solo, please enjoy the below video of Carlos Correa relaying a throw from Alex Kirilloff home at 92.2 MPH to throw out would-be tying run Shohei Ohtani at the plate)
(English teachers everywhere loathe the above run-on sentence)
‘Cause everybody loves the team (go Twinkies!)
Wanting all to cheer and scream! ([OBSCENE KEYS])
For no one else can make the seats and bleachers quake!
(DUDS? There’s not a one — you dream!)
(Comment to Thrill More Games
Going to Fillmore, James.
Easy, there’s still more games to go!)
We can do it! (oo-oo-oo)
See, we wrecked it! (oo-oo-oo)
Just keep clawing to the top as we perfect it! (oo-oo-oo)
Screw the strawmen on the way who still reject it, (oo-oo-oo)
And that Samhain piece of metal? We’ll collect it! (oo-oo-oo)
Loading comments...