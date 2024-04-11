Game 11: Twins at Tigers (Rained Out)

First Pitch: 12:10 PM CT

Today’s Twins/Tigers tilt has been rained out. The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday (4/13). The second game will begin 40 minutes after the regularly-scheduled 1:10 PM first game concludes.

A special news bulletin: I’m covering the game today instead of my usual Sunday routine. Why? Because tomorrow morning I’m pulling a John Denver and heading to Detroit for some in-person Twins/Tigers action!

Comerica Park is the last remaining AL Central stadium I’ve yet to step foot in, so as long as Spirit Airlines doesn’t let me down (looks around nervously) I will be rectifying that soon. I’ll likely be at Saturday and Sunday’s afternoon games, so be on the lookout for a tall dude in Twins duds on your television screens this weekend. I’ll have a full recap next Sunday!

But first things first, there is a game today.

The good news: it’s Pablo Day and a winning streak could be in the coffers! If ever an ace outing was needed in the early goings, today would be it to capture some momentum.

The bad news: today’s forecast calls for an impenetrable wall of rain. So we’ll see if baseball can be played. If not, I could be in for some doubleheader action this weekend.

