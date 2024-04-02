Twins Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers, Round 1

The Milwaukee Brewers had a strange offseason, as they are wont to do with their money-saving tendencies. They traded away their best player but added in other areas of the roster. Also, their manager left for a division rival in one of the most shocking moves of the offseason.

Milwaukee Brewers At a Glance 2024 Record: 3-0 2023 Record: 92-70 (1st NL Central, swept by D-Backs in NL Wild Card) Top Hitters (2023 Stats) William Contreras (141 G): .289/.367/.457, 17 HR, 78 RBI, 5.4 fWAR

Christian Yelich (144 G): .278/.370/.447, 19 HR, 76 RBI, 28 SB, 4.1 fWAR

Willy Adames (149 G): .217/.310/.407, 24 HR, 80 RBI, 3.4 fWAR Top Pitchers (2023 Stats) Freddy Peralta (165.2 IP): 3.86 ERA/3.85 FIP, 11.4 K/9, 1.117 WHIP, 3.0 fWAR

Whichever of Abner Uribe/Joel Payamps/Trevor Megill inevitably becomes an All-Star in Devin Williams’ absence

Whether the Brewers have improved is up for debate, but they’ll definitely look different than they did when the Twins last saw them in 2023.

Where were they in 2023?

Where the Royals have been consistent bottom feeders, the Brewers have been the opposite, putting together competitive teams year after year, making the postseason in five of the last six seasons, including 2023.

They followed a similar script last season, relying on their trio of aces while the offense scuttled along. The Brewers finished 2023 18th in runs, 26th in hits, 24th in home runs, and 23rd in OPS. Meanwhile, the pitching finished 1st in team ERA, second in WHIP, and first in batting average against. The pitching was headlined by the usual suspects — aces Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta, closer Devin Williams — but also saw career-best seasons from several other veteran journeymen along with the breakout of reliever Abner Uribe.

While the offense overall was poor, there were a few bright spots. After struggling with back injuries for years, Christian Yelich put up his best offensive season since his MVP-level turn in 2018 and 2019. Williams Contreras, meanwhile, turned into an elite fielder behind the plate to go along with his strong bat, earning a Silver Slugger in 2023. Willy Adames took a step back offensively, but still put together a strong season overall.

What’s New in 2024?

Let’s start with the players, the most important being former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes who was traded to the Baltimore Orioles for IF Joey Ortiz and SP DL Hall. Burnes is a true #1 whose production is impossible to replace, but they were never going to pony up the cash it would take to keep him long-term. Milwaukee prioritized young, MLB-ready players, indicating they still wanted to compete in 2024.

To add injury to insult, two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff will miss the season recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered at the end of last season. He will rejoin Milwaukee’s rotation in 2025. Meanwhile, Devin Williams, who might be the best closer in the league, will miss at least the first three months of the season recovering from stress fractures in his back. That leaves Freddy Peralta as the last ace standing, but he has the talent to carry a staff if he can stay on the field for enough innings.

The starting staff looks like a weakness now, but the Brewers have shown they have the resources to develop pitching. The aforementioned Hall, along with Aaron Ashby, represent the best chance for their next ace. The former top prospects both have filthy stuff from the left side but need to control it. Don’t dismiss top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski, either, who looks like a younger version of Corbin Burnes and could make his way to Milwaukee soon after starting the year in AA.

On the offensive side, the Brewers brought in former Phillie Rhys Hoskins to provide an immediate spark to the offense after he missed all of 2023 with an ACL tear. He’s looked fresh so far in 2024 with a .970 OPS, 4 RBI, and a homer in their opening series against the Mets. Ortiz is currently manning third, but will likely become their long-term shortstop after Willy Adames’ inevitable departure. They also brought in former Twin Gary Sanchez to DH and be Contreras’ backup.

The real offensive improvements need to come internally for the Brewers, and that starts with top prospect Jackson Chourio. Chourio signed an eight-year, $82 million extension before ever playing a game in the majors, a clear sign the franchise wanted him on the Big League squad immediately. His speed and defense make rookie Byron Buxton a good comparison, but Chourio’s bat is already far more advanced than Buck’s was at this point in their careers. He’s only played three games in the majors so far, but make no mistake, this is the type of guy that can transform an offense like Corbin Carroll did for the Diamondbacks last year.

Jackson Chourio with ANOTHER great catch in his MLB debut! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/qv3v4x8d2c — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2024

The last change is the man leading the squad after hometown hero Craig Counsell became the highest paid manager in MLB history with the Chicago Cubs. Brewers fans have not taken it well, but who would after the Milwaukee native left for a division rival? The Brewers are now helmed by Pat Murphy, who was Counsell’s right-hand man since 2015. Murphy was Counsell’s coach during his playing career at Notre Dame, and ultimately coached in college for 20 years before moving to MLB. This marks Murphy’s second official managerial role after becoming interim manager for the San Diego Padres at the end of 2015.

Other Names to Know

Part of the reason the Brewers underperformed last year was that none of their young hitters were able to develop like they wanted. Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell, and Joey Wiemer all had poor seasons in 2023, but all still have the potential to develop into quality regulars. Recently acquired Joey Ortiz would fit this bill as well after looking lost in his first Big League stint with Baltimore. They don’t need to become stars, but their lineup could desperately use some league-average production around the core of Yelich, Contreras, Chourio, Adames, and Hoskins.

Milwaukee is stacked with depth. Even if none of the young MLB-ers develop offensively, they still have two consensus Top 50 prospects who could debut in 2024. Catcher Jeferson Quero has an MLB-ready glove with plenty of power, while third baseman Tyler Black had a .942 OPS last season while being a demon on the base paths (55 SB, 12 triples).

Devin Williams would be irreplaceable for any team besides Milwaukee, who just keep on churning out high-end relievers. The latest is Abner Uribe, who is essentially Jhoan Duran with a slider. Behind him are journeymen Joey Payamps and former Twin Trevor Megill, both of whom can shove with the best of them after spending a year in the Brewers’ Elite Closer Academy.

2023 PitchingNinja Award for the Filthiest Sinker of the Year.



Winner: Abner Uribe pic.twitter.com/AgEU9kRPYH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 14, 2023

GM Matt Arnold has technically been leading baseball ops since 2023, but this will be the first time he’s been completely independent. Long-time GM/POBO David Stearns stepped down from his position after the 2022 season but still was a prominent voice in the organization in an unofficial capacity. After years of courting him, Steve Cohen was finally able to lure him to New York to overhaul the decades-long dysfunction within the Mets. We’ll soon find out just how much credit Arnold can take for the Brewers’ success over the years.

TLDR

As of this second, the Brewers are worse than they were in 2023. However, that could change very quickly if any of their young players break out and push the offense more toward league average. In a weaker NL Central, that may be just enough to capture yet another division title.