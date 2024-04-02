Game 4: Twins at Brewers

First Pitch: 3:10 pm CDT

I mentioned this in my series preview, but Milwaukee is known as Cream City. I’ve never cared enough to look into why, just thought it was very funny, but I finally did for all of you.

“Milwaukee’s known as the Cream City because of the yellow, cream-colored bricks that were first discovered and made here in the 19th century,” says Historic Milwaukee tour and membership coordinator, Josh Ballew. “Those bricks were used for many of the buildings and businesses — breweries, schools — throughout the 19th century.”

I kid you not, there is not a day that goes by where I don’t think about the NBA allowing their best player to run around in a jersey that says “Cream City” on it. Oh also the Twins are playing a baseball game against the Brewers this afternoon, but you knew that already. Why else would you be here?

Also I already wrote over 1,000 words breaking down the Brewers, so check that out if you haven’t yet to get a detailed look at their team heading into the new year.

