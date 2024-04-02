Brewers 3, Twins 2: No offense

Milwaukee got on the board first in this one, thanks to an RBI single by 20-year-old Jackson Chourio in the 2nd. With the bases loaded and 1 out, Louie Varland was able to limit the damage, getting Sal Frelick to ground out, and striking out William Contreras.

The Twins lineup didn’t give Varland much time to sit, as they only saw 6 pitches in the top of the 3rd. Varland went back out and gave up a solo homer to Christian Yelich. Two outs later, he hit Rhys Hoskins and then walked Oliver Dunn. An RBI double to left by Brice Turang would give the Brewers a 3-0 lead going into the top of the 4th.

The Twins put together a good scoring opportunity in the 4th, with singles from Alex Kirilloff and Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa would walk to fill the bases with 1 out. Unfortunately, this only resulted in a sac-fly RBI from Matt Wallner, and Carlos Santana grounded out to end the threat.

Varland would pitch a clean 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 4th, but his day was done after that. The 2nd and 3rd innings really did him in with the pitch count, 25 in the 2nd and 30 in the 3rd. His final line was: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR.

Jorge Alcala took over for Varland in the 5th, and pitched two scoreless innings, though the 2nd of those innings featured 2 walks.

In the top of the 7th, the Twins were able to once again load the bases with just 1 out, and once again all they got was a sac-fly RBI. This time it was Christian Vazquez driving in the run to make it a 3-2 game. The team as a whole was 0-5 with RISP today, and collected just 3 hits. It felt like some of this was bad luck, as there were some hard hit outs from the Twins bats today, but you don’t get runs for that. Notably, all 3 of their hits came against the starter, Jakob Junis.

Jay Jackson pitched the remaining 2 innings for the Twins, not allowing any hits or runs and striking out 2.

A double play and a ground out in the top of the 9th ended the Twins’ day, giving us a final of 3-2, Brewers. The Twins fall to 2-2 and are officially on their first losing streak of 2024! Let's hope they can end it there tomorrow at noon.

Studs:

Jay Jackson: 2.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, BB, 2 K

Jorge Alcala: 2.0 IP, 0 R, H, 2 BB, 2 K

Carlos Correa: 0-1, 3 BB, R

Duds:

Louie Varland

Carlos Santana: 0-4, K