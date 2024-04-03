Game 5: Twins at Brewers

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: Brew Crew Ball

Once upon an April weary, every morning bleak and bleary,

Minnesota faithful dreary suffering their daily chore,

Wondered I: “With losses shocking, are they to the bleachers flocking?”

Suddenly there came a knocking, knocking at the stadium door.

“Might it be a straggler walking, knocking on the stadium door?

Yes,” I thought, “of this I’m sure.”

Ah, how quick has passed the winter with the swiftness of a sprinter,

Hope of team improvement interrupted by the standard bore:

Contracts few the owner proffers, stingy with free agent offers,

Much preferred to line his coffers stuffed with bills and notes galore.

Hearing younger Pohlad spout his bull with naught to answer for

Leaves the fanbase ever sore.

“Still,” I thought, “this team we’re building, though it’s clearly wanting gilding,

Free of any cad or hilding, likable to all and more;

Top to bottom find we talent battling fearless, bold and gallant,

Let a win our sporting valentine be, let us mash and score.”

Suddenly there came the knock again upon the stadium door

While I hoped the Twins would score.

Presently I scanned the roster, knowing that my hope would foster

Genuine and no impostor glint of hope within my core.

None, I thought, would give me hope as seeing listed Pablo López;

Not, alas, today; the scope as clear as ever in the corps.

Still the starter set to pitch today will not permit a score—

Knowing this, I’m ever sure.

Ah, the start shall be Chris Paddack’s first this year—a win? A Maddux?

Hurling strong while sheer Fanatics pants define his nether drawer?

Fastballs straight and curveballs curving, batters from their ankles swerving,

Bullpen arms at last preserving strength for games with tighter score?

One can only speculate a game’s conclusion hours before;

Still we’ll win, I’m ever sure.

While these thoughts my psyche listed, still that knocking sound persisted,

Anxiously I turned and twisted out of chair upon the floor.

“Might you be a fond supporter, cheering on in long or shorter?

Seek you now a resting quarter where to lay your head and snore?

Only kept the rapid knocking, wearing out my mind and more:

“Soon his hand will hurt, I’m sure.”

Yet despite my wearied waiting came the knocking unabating,

Knocks until at last in sating curiosity galore,

Went I to the fastened entry, pacing as a Roman sentry

Overlooking Roman gentry crowded on Italian shore.

There I turned the lock and opened up the neatly-fastened door—

Shadows there... and nothing more.

Stupefied, I faced the casement window when to my amazement

Came the shadow’s swift replacement in a figure at the door!

Entering on muscled calve, enough to turn my organs alvine,

Came a suited, stately Falvine stepping quick across the floor.

Surveying their Target palace from their perch on Level 4,

Staring at the vacant score.

Then this sable-suited creature, creased in every facial feature,

Eyes affixed on empty bleacher from the lofty Level 4,

Turned to catch my cry: “To win, you’d plan before we all begin! You’d

Have our winning streak continued long-advanced and well before!

Ere this poem’s next continued, do we win? I must implore!”

Quoth the Falvine, “Final score...”