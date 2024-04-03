Twins 7, Brewers 3: Jeffers on monument(al)

...there I sat in trying anguish, heart with wrought and ached-with-pang wish:

“Let our offense cease to languish! Let us hit and run and score!”

Sat the thing in silence perching, staring at the seats if searching

For an answer less besmirching than the words we all abhor,

Hope afar from hope for any answer we could all adore:

...soft the answer: “Ever score!”

Leaping up, my heart had fluttered, giddy with the sentence uttered:

Might the window now unshuttered see the tepid offense soar?

Early innings left me moping as, alas, the swings were groping

Vainly seeking contact, hoping for a crack of bat and roar.

Soon Milwaukee ticked a tally while the Twins were sad and sore—

Somehow would we ever score?

Ere the fanbase saw a fracture runs were best to manufacture,

But a bunt they did enact: “You’re out!” and faces hit the floor.

Soon a second for Milwaukee left the Brewers feeling cocky:

Minnesota’s hitting gawky, out of sequence, weak, unsure.

“Certainly,” I thought, “we’re doomed to plummet with a feeble core,

Not a chance we’ll ever score.”

Then a simple force at second brought a score, a runner beckoned,

Still, as fate has often reckoned, soon Milwaukee tagged one more.

“Why,” I thought, “wheree’er we roam or play can we not hit a homer?

‘Offense’ is a cruel misnomer, nothing but a tedious bore.”

Down by three to one did many fans their thoughts of hope ignore,

Loath to feign we’d ever score.

At two-thirds of game completed half the fanbase was defeated,

Taking solace we’d competed, not a shame to answer for.

With the final frames drawn near’ll fans applaud an offense virile?

From the bat of Alex Kirilloff a hit to make us roar!

Buxton’s matching double and a single from the great C4

Mean the Twins have tied the score!

Now a pair are out, the bases sport another two in place—is

There a chance the scoreboard races up as on with runs we pour?

Here we learn as Ryan Jeffers swings with strength of ninety heifers,

Rocket soaring on the zephyrs as our fans applaud and roar!

This a trinity of runs to leave our foe Milwaukee sore—

Gleefully we ever score!

From this point, the rest is simple, Brewer bats with naught a dimple;

Just a walk a meager pimple as the bullpen slammed the door.

Proof of lumber’s true endurance, Jeffers added some insurance

In the ninth, the rapid currents pulling us ahead by more.

In a flash the game concluded, Minnesota wins by four—

Seven-three the final score.

With a smile, the Falvine glided to the gate, a win provided.

As the game was long-decided, all could part from field and door.

Yet before I leave the station, I’ve a final operation:

Finish recapitulation of this awesome win by four.

Since the game is over, let’s conclude this road trip now before

Home tomorrow — further score!

STUDS today were most apparent: Jeffers with his clutch inherent;

Kirilloff with bat inerrant, hits/at-bats at four-for-four.

DUDS? Except for Selig, nary. Quote Amid the Commentary

Goes to James who shared a very funny tale of Gladden lore.

Now at last the game and recap both are finished. Nothing more...

...now go out and ever score!