Twins Series Preview: Cleveland Guardians, Round 1

The Cleveland Guardians struggled more than most expected in 2023 but still had plenty of bright spots in a tough season. Poor offensive performances from the non-Ramirez/Naylors limited their ceiling, but their pitching factory was somehow able to keep Cleveland in the division race much longer than they should have been.

Cleveland Guardians At a Glance 2024 Record: 5-2 (2nd AL Central) 2023 Record: 76-86 (3rd AL Central) Top Hitters (2023 Stats) Jose Ramirez (156 G): .282/.356/.475, 24 HR, 80 RBI, 28 SB, 5.1 fWAR

Andres Gimenez (153 G): .251/.315/.399, 15 HR, 62 RBI, 30 SB, 3.6 fWAR

Josh Naylor (121 G): .308/.354/.489, 17 HR, 97 RBI, 2.5 fWAR Top Pitchers (2023 Stats) Tanner Bibee (142 IP): 2.98 ERA/3.52 FIP, 8.9 K/9, 1.176 WHIP, 3.0 fWAR

Shane Bieber (128 IP): 3.80 ERA/3.87 FIP, 7.5 K/9, 1.234 FIP, 2.1 fWAR

Emmanuel Clase (72.2 IP): 3.22 ERA/2.91 FIP, 7.9 K/9, 1.156 WHIP, 1.7 fWAR Record vs Twins (2023): 7-6

Where were they in 2023?

Twins fans had a bit of Post-2022 Stress Disorder (P2SD, if you will) related to the Cleveland Baseball Club, but that masked the reality of how poor they truly were. After playing .500 ball in the first half, the Guardians scuttled to a 31-41 finish.

The Ace factory was back in business last season with Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and Logan Allen joining the Guardians’ Big League rotation throughout the season. The rookies were so good that Cleveland felt confident enough to send away Aaron Civale and his 2.34 ERA at the trade deadline. Bibee had the best results, but Williams may end up being the best of the bunch with his high-end stuff.

Part of the reason the Guardians had to rely so heavily on their rookies was the injuries to Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie. Bieber was still able to make 21 starts, but McKenzie was limited to 16 innings before elbow trouble shut him down for the season. He was able to avoid surgery, but arm injuries always seem to require it eventually (see: Anthony DeSclafani).

While the rotation (mostly) remained strong, the bullpen was another story. James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, and Eli Morgan all took steps backward in 2023, while star closer Emmanuel Clase went from arguably the best closer in baseball to just a good one. Clase put up an ERA and FIP twice his career marks to that point, giving up more significantly more hits and walks while his strikeout rate cratered. Put that all together and Clase led the league in blown saves while Cleveland repeatedly gave up late leads. For an offense as anemic as Cleveland’s, the pitching has to be nearly perfect.

The offense struggled, but there were still some bright spots. Josh Naylor put together the best season of his career after a very slow start and his brother Bo looks like the Guardians’ catcher of the future. Jose Ramirez put together another rock-solid campaign like he always does. Andrés Giménez, meanwhile, was one of the worst-hitting regulars in the league, but his glove was so valuable that it hardly mattered. He took home a Platinum Glove for his work in the field.

Speaking of the worst-hitting regulars in the league, that is essentially who composed the rest of the Guardians’ lineup. Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, Will Brennan, Gabriel Arias, and Amed Rosario, all played 100+ games for Cleveland and only one of them produced an OPS over .700 (Kwan at .710). When you can grab Ramon Laureano off of waivers midseason and have his .724 OPS be a distinct step up for your squad, you have to question a lot of things about your baseball team.

What’s New in 2024?

The biggest change for Cleveland is the departure of Terry Francona, their manager for the past 11 seasons. One of the best and most respected managers in recent history, Tito is irreplaceable. However, the Guardians hired Stephen Vogt as his replacement, who was one of the league’s most revered players throughout his career. Vogt was best known for his years with the overachieving Oakland A’s teams of the mid-2010s, so he knows a thing or two about competing on a budget.

Outside of that, the Guardians are comprised of the same names you know and love to hate. A full season from Bo Naylor should give the offense more punch. Carlos Cookie Carrasco is back in Cleveland but isn’t the pitcher he was when he left. He’s likely just holding down a rotation spot until Gavin Williams is ready to go after an elbow injury in Spring Training delayed his season. Triston McKenzie is back and (supposedly) healthy, but his velocity has been down so far.

Any improvements will need to come from their internal development, which has been an issue for the bats over the years. Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez, Tyler Freeman, Gabriel Arias, and Will Brennan will need to hit significantly better for Cleveland to compete.

Other Names to Know

There’s a good chance the Guardians lineup will look different by midseason with a trio of top prospects that are close to the Majors. Brayan Rocchio is already their starting shortstop, but he’s more of a glove-first guy who has never hit well in the minors.

Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter, meanwhile, are a different story. Manzardo, a first baseman acquired in the Aaron Civale trade, had a chance to make the team out of Spring Training, but Cleveland felt like he needed a bit more time in the minors after missing about half of last season with family troubles. DeLauter, Cleveland’s first pick in the 2022 draft, has flown up prospect boards quickly after crushing the minors last year. He’s only played six games above High A but should advance quickly, given his age.

TLDR

For all intents and purposes, these are the exact same Cleveland Guardians we’ve seen for the last two seasons. They had everything go wrong in 2023 and everything go right in 2022, so the reality is likely in the middle. They’ll finish around .500 unless a couple of the young hitters make big leaps.