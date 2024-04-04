Game 6: Guardians at Twins

First Pitch: 3:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Covering the Corner

The Twins are back in the Twin Cities for the first time in 2024 and the schedule lined up just perfectly to make sure our beloved Pablo López was on the mound. It’s like the baseball gods are finally giving us something good after breaking the postseason streak.

The Cleveland Baseball Club will counter with sophomore sensation Tanner Bibee. After a marvelous rookie season that saw him finish second in AL Rookie of the Year voting, Bibee is trying to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. He has made one start this year against the dreadful Oakland A’s. He only managed 4 innings, surrendering 6 hits, 5 walks, and 3 runs while striking out 4. Bibee had a 2.98 ERA/3.51 FIP in 2023 though, so I wouldn’t count on that happening again.

Want a more detailed breakdown of the Guardians? Boy do I have good news for you as you have a Guardians Series Preview article waiting for you.

Lineups!