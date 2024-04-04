Since yesterday’s recap was a TwinkieTown classic, referencing one of the greatest American poems, I’ll briefly try something similar. This references a seminal work of Dwarf literature.

“We cannot get outs. We cannot get outs. They have taken the Lead and the Twins cannot get RISP hits. Buxton and Kepler and Julien failed there (...) went 0-12 today. (...) the batters up against the wall at their Pitching. The Bibee on the Mound hit Wallner. We cannot get outs. The end comes (...) fouls, more fouls in the deep counts. (...) they are coming.”

Inning-by-inning notes:

1: After comfy temperatures in the 60s in Missouri, and inside Bud Selig’s roofed/heated death building, we get back to a balmy 48°.

Pablo López, of course, treats the AL’s runs-leading offense like it’s nothing. The Twins respond with newly minted triples machine Alex Kiriloff, who hit one yesterday, too (his career fourth), and now leads all of baseball with two. But stupid Tanner Bibee strikes out Byron Buxton and gets Max Kepler to dribble it back to the mound.

I have a feeling this is gonna be one of those games where the Twins have 30 strikeouts and score once when two outfielders crash into each other.

2: López is just determined to get out of this s***y weather, at all of 22 pitches and zero strikeouts (those take longer). Actually, I shouldn’t complain about the weather, as sometimes it’s snowing on Opening Day, and this winter’s been mild overall. Which is great for my broken arm (no shoveling) but bad for the whole Planet On Fire thing. Although you can go to Duluth!

Carlos Correa stays Hawt with a leadoff single, and Bibee plunks Matt Wallner with one out. How will the Twins fail? Well, weirdly. Willi Castro strikes out, and Christian Vázquez grounds it easily to short. Where it’s bobbled! Then Correa almost gets caught in a rundown between third and home, but manages to sneak back safely.

It’s Edouard Julien up with the bases loaded! 3-2 count! The pitch... is a called strike three, a slider right at the bottom of the zone. He’s now batting .118. And that was the Twins’ one chance to score they’ll get ALL THIS HOMESTAND, mark my words.

3: Noah-Gibson James Washington Naylor is from Mississauga, ON. He grounds out to Bat Failure Julien of Quebec City, QC. López all the way up to 31 pitches, now. Meanwhile, the Twins bats seem determined not to distract any fans from exploring all the Nu Amenities at Target Field. (Find out about these in an article tomorrow! Preview: they all suck.)

4: Steven Kwan breaks up the no-no, assisted by Wallner’s Route, brought to you by Fred Noonan Navigation. Andrés Giménez singles Kwan to third, José Ramírez repeats the favor, and this game is now over.

Naylor grounds it to third, where the smart play is 5-4-3. But Castro, spun around by the ball, comes home with it; instead of two out and nobody on, it’s one out and two on with a good chance of scoring. Which they do. López throws 32 pitches, the last of which registers his first strikeout today, yet the Guardians score three runs instead of two.

Correa has another leadoff hit; I think his foot’s feeling better! By the way, I once had plantar fasciitis, the only real cure for which is to not be on your injured foot. Unfortunately, I was in a quasi-military academy at the time (it’s a long story), and this meant a lot of Standing At Attention during Inspection, and a lot of Jogging. It hurt like hell and I still hate both these things. I’d rather have a job where I walked all day than one where I had to stand in one spot. And how come in Europe, retail clerks get stools, but in America, they don’t, except at Aldi? I digress.

Oh yeah, Castro singles and Vázquez is still the hitter he was last season, not the one he was Saturday. You want him to be good now? So does he. You’ll both be disappointed. Cleveland 3-0

5: While I was grabbing coffee from my fancy coffee microwave (which has a front glass plate held on by duct tape, and the tape works quite well), the Guardians put runners on second and third with one out. Again! Yet this time it’s less of a disaster. Giménez grounds into the 3-1, and Ramírez hits a fly Wallner can find.

Would this be a good time for Julien’s bat to find Eternal Life? Yes! I don’t know about the eternal part, but he floats one over Kwan’s head all the way into the first row of lower left field. Would this be a good time for Kepler’s bat to find Eternal Life? Yes! It doesn’t, it’s a whiff. Still, the Twins are only down an insurmountable 3-1

6: López is still in the game at 81 pitches. Well, if he says he’s good to go, he’s good to go. He leaves with two out and one on for the amusingly-named Kody Funderburk, who manages to load the bases. Then, EVEN MORE WEIRD.

Gameday’s “Field” view (their CIA spy satellite angle, with little boxes representing players moving around in kinda-sorta real time) goes completely nuts. It’s a Brayan Rocchio grounder to Correa, who boots it, then gets Naylor in a rundown between second & third, then it’s Ramón Laureano in a rundown between third & home, then Correa has trouble with the ball again and Carlos Santana tags Laureano out.

Ah, yes, the old 6-4-2-6-3, just like they practiced! The Twins can’t hit anything, just like Cleveland practiced. Guardians 4-1

7: Funderburk is less Dramatastic while I’m looking up quotes from a book I loved when I was 12.

Castro and Vázquez both get on off second-year lefty Tim Herrin, who replaced Bibee last inning. He Ks Julien (the Bat was not Eternal, alas) and plunks Kepler. Terry Francona oops Steven Vogt brings in young RHP Hunter Gaddis to face Buxton. It’s a K. Then a wild pitch! Castro scores! And Kepler pops out. Cleveland 4-2

8: I’d give Funderburk credit for really eating some innings, here, and saving the rest of the bullpen. I mean, the season just started, so nobody should have a gassed arm yet, and the Twins will have their third off day tomorrow. Still, he stuck in there. The very polluting Cole Sands finishes things off.

Radio says they’re expecting many thousands of people in downtown Cleveland tomorrow, as they see their first Total Eclipse since 1804. Was there really a Cleveland in 1804? I’m sure there were people there. Wiki says Cleveland was founded in 1796, so the locals had newer guests.

Finally, a Cleveland reliever whose name I know! Scott Barlow gives up the leadoff double to Correa, who is f***in’ RAKING right now. And then... three strikeouts. We won’t hit 30, but it ain’t for lack of tryin’!

9: Kwan notches his third hit today — he’s quite good — but Castro makes a nice catch in foul territory to get Sands out of the jam unscathed. Emmanuel pitches the bottom half, Clase closed, Twims lose

Studs: Correa (3-4), Kirilloff (1-4, 3B, 0 K). Duds: Buxton/Kepler (0-6, 4 K with RISP), López’s strikeout deficiency.

Random thought: The Twins entered this game sixth in MLB, and third in the AL, with only 44 strikeouts by their hitters. (Remember, last year, they set the all time record.) They’re closer to the middle of the pack, now, with 59. What team had the fewest strikeouts? The Mets. They added 13 to their 31 today, and are now 0-6.

Comment Of The Gamethread goes to the first, Uncle Lincoln, for this GIF:

(For those of you on Apple News who can’t see the GIF, we’ll use Uncle Lincoln’s “Well, here’s to brooding over this one an extra day!”)

