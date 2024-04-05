The Twins continued their divisional dynasty with a bang in 2004

Coming into 2004, the Minnesota Twins had—remarkably—established themselves as AL Central heavyweights after back-to-back banners. The core was still intact, a shiny new piece was added, and a couple of offseason swaps bolstered the roster.

It was a Dome Opener to kick off what proved to be a magical season for MLB—and the Twins certainly provided fireworks right out of the gate!

Game 1 (4/5/04)

As usual in the mid-00s, Brad Radke was on the bump for the ‘04 home opener against Cleveland. Also per the script, Brad struggled with big flies (two for Travis Hafner, one for Jody Gerut) en route to a shaky-if-manageable 6 IP, 11 H, 4 ER line.

The bigger issue? C.C. Sabathia (7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER) snoozing MN lumber. The score stood 4-0 in the bottom of the 8th—threatening a shutout in front of 49,584 Twins faithful. But then, as would occur numerous times the next decade-or-so, a Joe Mauer walk keyed a rally.

After the MLB-debuting Mauer took his four wide ones, a proto-piranha feeding frenzy erupted: Michael Cuddyer single—Doug Mientkiewicz single—Corey Koskie ground-rule double—Torii Hunter single. When the dust settled, the score was tied 4-4!

Thanks to the late-inning bullpen buttress of Aaron Fultz, Joe Roa, J.C. Romero, Joe Nathan, & Juan Rincon, this baby remained all tied up into the bottom of the 11th. After Matthew LeCroy coaxed a free pass and Mauer singled, the clogged basepaths rattled CLE reliever Chad Durbin—precipitous timing for the lineup to flip, as ’03 hero Shannon Stewart lofted a long fly into the LF seats to make sure everyone was blown out of the Dome happy…

Game 2 (4/6/04)

After the emotional high of an opening day walk-off, 2004’s sophomore session occurred before a more modest 19,832 paying fares—but it produced an even wilder ride!

Pitching-wise, the trio of Johan Santana, Carlos Pulido, & Brad Thomas were all shelled by Cleveland’s ash artillery. Yet, Gardy’s scrappers scored runs of their own on a passed ball, sac fly, single, and walk to keep it a respectable affair.

In the bottom of the 9th, closer David Riske entered with a 6-4 advantage—but the business was too much for him. After Dougie Baseball doubled, Jacque Jones jolted one far beyond the Baggie—6-6 and still alive!

Mirroring the previous day’s pen posterity, the Rincon-Romero-Nathan-Fultz-Roa procession proved perfecto, taking the game into the bottom of the 15th (somewhere, Rob Manfred just keeled over).

In such uncharted territory, the Twins put together a hang-it-in-the-Louvre rally befitting their scrappy nature:

Nick Punto singled—then stole second

Mientkiewicz was intentionally walked, Koskie bunted, and Cuddy flew out (somehow, no run scored in the sequence)

Jones was walked after his earlier heroics

Finally—mercifully—Jose Offerman bounced a single up the middle off Jake Westbrook and after exactly five hours of play, at 12:12 AM, whoever remained that Tuesday night was able to let out a whoop before finding the smelling salts or caffeine for the drive home.

While recapping these contests, I was perturbed that I had no direct memories of them. At first, I thought this a product of AP Physics and/or finishing my senior year of high school. But then it hit me—Victory Sports One (which I did not possess).

Whether seen by the majority of Twins TV viewers or not, those wild victories proved trendy for the ’04 bunch, as a 15-7 April put the AL Central on notice again.