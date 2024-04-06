Game 7: Guardians at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

The off-day — that godforsaken beast — is slain, for now. After three days of rest in the season’s first week, Minnesota will play every day until the 18th, in a stretch that includes three with the Los Angeles Dodgers, four in the home of the Central-leading Detroit Tigers, and three in a now-terrifying Baltimore Orioles park.

Make no mistake, this is an early gauntlet, and the next 12 games will be early tone-setters for fans and players alike.

First, though, Minnesota needs to finish out its three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians. Winners of the home opener, the Guardians will be sending out a familiar face in veteran starter Carlos Carrasco, who returns to Cleveland after three seasons in Queens. Dealt as part of the Francisco Lindor trade, “Cookie” posted a 3.97 ERA in 2023, but was lit up in ‘21 and ‘23 for a 6.04 and 6.80 mark, respectively.

Now 37, he returns to the team for which he debuted in 2009. Some 100 wins and 1500 strikeouts later, it’s been a pretty sturdy career for the ol’ righty, although whether this is his latest stop or his last remains to be seen. Against Oakland on March 31st, he took the loss with five innings thrown and three runs allowed; this follows a 2023 with dazzlingly poor peripherals and every indication that a focused Twin lineup can get him where it counts.

That lineup shuffles a bit today, with a red-hot Carlos Correa (.368/.520/474, 206 wRC+, 0.4 fWAR) bumped up to the two-spot, Byron Buxton slotted into cleanup, and Max Kepler nudged ever-so-slightly down in the order.

And the Cleveland roster will be shuffling as well, in the wake of a stunner from the injury report.

Shane Bieber needs elbow surgery.



He had pain after his Opening Day start that continued through his outing in Seattle. Imaging revealed an injury to the same ligament that gave him trouble last year. Surgery was determined to be the best path forward this time. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) April 6, 2024

Shane Bieber will have Tommy John surgery. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) April 6, 2024

It’s a massive blow to both the short- and long-term outlook of Cleveland’s season — and Bieber’s career. Bieber, who opened the season every bit as good as he’s ever been (12 IP, 0.00 ERA, 20 K) was at the top of trade rumors and primed for a big payday in his final season under contract. Meanwhile, the Guardians — no strangers to dealing marquee stars with long-term plans in mind — are suddenly without their biggest trade chip if things go sideways, and their biggest arm if they’re in the mix.

Lots more to be covered and lots more to be seen before a lovely spring Saturday afternoon is over.

GO TWINS GO!