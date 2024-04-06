Guardians 3, Twins 1: No RISP, No Reward

Cory Provus summed the pitching side up on the telecast — “Six innings, one pitch he’d like to have back, and seven strikeouts.” Joe Ryan’s second start of 2024 was solid, and met the definition of a quality start, but also saw his 2023 signature rear its head in the form of a double-decker three-run blast off the bat of David Fry.

Outside of the crucial swing, Ryan kept it smooth enough to keep the Twins in the contest. But Minnesota’s offensive production mirrored their Thursday performance almost identically; numerous early-inning rallies, then complete collapse with runners in scoring position.

After finishing the home opener 0-for-12 with RISP, Saturday’s lineup went 0-for-11 with numerous opportunities gifted by the Cleveland Guardians, who continually danced out of danger and took the second game of the series, 3-1. Oh, and they one-hit Minnesota through 8.2 innings.

Their only knock through that stretch was an RBI triple from white-hot Alex Kirilloff in the first.

Alex Kirilloff has a triple in three straight games!



All subsequent high-leverage at-bats were squandered, thanks in combination to tough Cleveland pitching, strikeout-heavy hitting approaches, and one of the worst zones the Twins will see in 2024, resulting in hitting coach David Popkins’ ejection midway through the game.

That box was poor on both sides of the ball, but the 3-1 deficit had Minnesota’s side a bit more fired up, especially after a pair of calls that seemed rather pointed in Matt Wallner’s direction. (The umpire presence continued in the 7th, when manager Steven Vogt was told he ran out of time to challenge a caught-stealing call at second base that ended Cleveland’s inning.)

Post-stretch, Minnesota lit up one of their best threats, again without a base hit. Back-to-back walks to Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa set up Kirilloff for the team’s ninth at-bat with men in scoring position. Owning the only hit of the afternoon, AK smoked a fastball 100.6 off the bat, directly to the second baseman, for a 4-6-3 double play.

Byron Buxton grounded out to follow.

0-for-10 with RISP — with a single hit.

It feels like it shouldn’t be mathematically possible for a team to go 0-for-10 with RISP, leave 10 men on base, and get one-hit, but that’s exactly what your Minnesota Twins managed to do this Saturday afternoon through 26 outs. Minnesota drew 7 walks against Guardian pitching, reached on an error, and ate three HBPs. You could argue this was one of the most competitive near-one-hitters a team has ever been subject to; you could also argue that Minnesota was lucky to have as many chances as they did, as nothing about their performance indicated they deserved more runs than they scored.

The vibe continued to dip in the later innings, with Griffin Jax warming up for the ninth, then giving way to Jay Jackson, who warmed up on-field in a “someone’s been injured” sort of way. Details to come.

Emmanuel Clase took over the ninth inning as he had done on Thursday, entering the inning 18-for-18 in save opportunities vs. the Twins in his career. He struck out Willi Castro on a 3-2 count (the team’s 13th punchout of the game), induced a deep line-drive flyout from Julien, and then allowed the only other Twins hit, a ground-ball single from Carlos Correa.

Correa took second on defensive indifference, meaning that Kirilloff’s game-ending strikeout (14!) ended the tally at 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, bringing the total to 0-for-23 in the series so far.

As mentioned on the telecast, the strikeout-heavy, immensely un-clutch approach wouldn’t sting so much if we were seeing Bomba-style power, but Minnesota’s three homers in 2024 are the fewest in the league, as their batting profile so far has let down the pitching staff and led to a 3-4 start to the year.

They’ll try to salvage a win on Sunday afternoon, before welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to the fold. Fun times!

Nevertheless, hope to see you then!

STUDS:

SS Carlos Correa (1-for-3, R, 2 BB)

1B Alex Kirilloff (1-for-4, 3B, RBI, BB)

DUDS:

Sweet holy lord

WP: Nick Sandlin (1-0) LP: Joe Ryan (0-1) SV: Emmanuel Clase (4) ~ / ~ CLEVELAND 3 (7-2) MINNESOTA 1 (3-4)

ROBOT ROLL CALL:

