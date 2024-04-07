Game 8: Guardians at Twins (Rained Out)

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CT Rained Out

(Well, folks, after the mildest winter in perhaps the history of our Norse land, weather intervened on the Twins’ third home contest. It has been re-scheduled for August 9th as a split doubleheader. Feel free to read my Northstar Train story or talk baseball here!)

It was almost exactly a year ago when I lamented the loss of a fun public transportation option to Target Field. At that time, I never thought there was a chance of riding the rails to an MN ballgame again.

Well, here we are on home opener weekend in 2024—AND THE NORTHSTAR TRAIN IS BACK!

Just weeks after downtown burgers-and-malts institution Annie’s Parlour finally re-opened upon four years of pandemic-affected closures, the embattled north-suburbs public transit is—pardon the pun—back on track.

Sure, it isn’t chugging to every home game—basically just the afternoon ones (full details here)—but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it returning in any capacity. Minneapolis is clawing its way back, folks!

From 2010-2019, I did not drive-and-park to one Twins contest—instead taking North Star, Light Rail, or city bus. Yesterday, in my first ballpark outing of the young season, I again rode the rails with a smile on my face...

So, if your clan is looking for a relaxing ballpark route that avoids vehicular bird-flipping and/or blood pressure-endangerment (unless you get stuck next to a shower curtain salesman, of course), you can again consider locomotion as a travel option.

Today, the Twins will try to avoid both the rain (they didn’t) and an home-opener series sweep (okay—a smaller sweep, I guess?) at the hands of the rival Cleveland Guardians.