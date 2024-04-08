Twins Series Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers might just be the greatest team ever assembled, and that’s with their best player currently only able to do half his job. The Dodgers have nailed player development on both the hitting and pitching fronts, have an owner who is willing to spend, and have a front office that seems to make all the right moves.

Los Angeles Dodgers At a Glance 2024 Record: 8-4 (1st NL West) 2023 Record: 100-62 (1st NL West) Top Hitters (2023 Stats) Mookie Betts (152 G): .307/.408/.579, 39 HR, 107 RBI, 8.3 fWAR

Freddie Freeman (161 G): .331/.410/.567, 29 HR, 102 RBI, 59(!!) 2B, 23 SB, 7.9 fWAR

Shohei Ohtani (135 G): .304/.412/.654, 44 HR, 95 RBI, 20 SB, 6.6 fWAR (oh also he pitches idk if you knew that) Others of significant note: James Outman (118 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR), Will Smith (119 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR), Max Muncy (118 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR) Top Pitchers (2023 Stats) Tyler Glasnow (120 IP): 3.53 ERA/2.91 FIP, 12.15 K/9, 1.083 WHIP, 3.2 fWAR

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (164 IP, NPB): 1.21 ERA/1.49 RA9, 9.3 K/9, 0.884 WHIP

Bobby Miller (124.1 IP): 3.76 ERA/3.51 FIP, 8.61 K/9, 1.074 WHIP, 2.8 fWAR Caveat: I’m not including Kershaw, Buehler, Gonsolin, or May here since they are not currently healthy Record vs Twins (2023): 2-1

LA has had an unprecedented run of success over the last decade, winning their division year after year through countless iterations of the team. The 2024 Death Star version may be the best edition yet, but their countless shortcomings in the playoffs prove that anything can happen in a short series, like the one the Twins have to kick off their second full week of the season.

Where were they in 2023?

In what was supposed to be a “reset” year for the Dodgers, they were simply once again one of the best teams in the league, winning 100+ games for the third time in four seasons (the only exception being the 60-game COVID season). They also won the NL West, incredibly, for the 10th time in the past 11 years.

Superstar hitters Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman grabbed the headlines. Easy MVP favorites in any other seasons, they finished second and third, respectively, because Ronald Acuña Jr. put up a ridiculous 40 homer, 70 steal year. Mookie had arguably his best season, putting up a career-high 39 home runs at age 30 while playing elite defense at both right field and second base. Freeman should never have even been a Dodger, but the free-spending Braves cheaped out on him for some still-unknown reason.

Freddie Freeman has 107 doubles since the start of 2022. The next-closest hitter has 83. pic.twitter.com/juMBl8WSbi — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) April 2, 2024

The rest of their lineup wasn’t anything to scoff at. Catcher and cleanup hitter Will Smith (3.9 fWAR, 119 wRC+), rookie centerfielder James Outman (4.0 fWAR, 118 wRC+), infielder Max Muncy (2.6 fWAR, 118 wRC+), and DH JD Martinez (2.4 fWAR, 135 wRC+) each had stellar seasons around the stars. The Dodgers’ hitting program was even able to revive the ghost of Jason Heyward, who put up his best WAR and wRC+ since the Obama administration.

The pitching front was a different story. The Dodgers were still good but were simply missing too many high-end players by the time the playoffs rolled around. The rotation was headlined by future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw (2.3 fWAR, 2.46 ERA/4.03 FIP) and rookie Bobby Miller (2.8 fWAR, 3.76 ERA/3.51 FIP), but there was no consistency behind them. They lost Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Ryan Pepiot to long-term injuries, Julio Urias to a suspension, and Walker Buehler was not able to return at the end of 2023 as they hoped. They gave a lot of innings to washed veterans Noah Syndergaard and Lance Lynn just because they were available. By the time the playoffs rolled around, Kershaw, Miller, and Lynn were the only starting pitchers left standing, none of whom had any gas left in the tank against the young, feisty Diamondbacks.

What’s new in 2024?

Shohei Ohtani. What else is there to say?

The reason the Dodgers were willing to let the likes of Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, and Kenley Jansen leave in recent years was that they wanted enough cash to make sure Ohtani was a Dodger, and boy did they succeed. Ohtani signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with LA. The two-way star isn’t pitching this season while recovering from his second UCL injury, but his bat alone makes the top of this lineup one of the most fearsome in MLB history.

Batting first is Mookie Betts, another future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer who is still in the midst of his prime. Every season he seems to still get better, and this year he is also playing shortstop in one of the truly most incredible mid-career shifts we’ve ever seen. Second is Ohtani, the two-time AL MVP who might be the best pure hitter in baseball and also looked to be cruising to his first Cy Young award in 2023 before his elbow stopped him. Third is Freddie Freeman, who I don’t think I’ve ever seen take a bad at-bat. The 2024 NL MVP race could very well come down to these three teammates.

Early returns on Mookie Betts, shortstop?



How about +3 DRS, +3 Total Zone Runs in his first 48 innings there in 2024.



Oh yeah, he's also got 30 total bases and a collective 1.836 OPS in 7 games played this season. pic.twitter.com/bpN15BYFbg — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) April 2, 2024

Since the offense wasn’t strong enough (/s), they also signed All-Star Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year, $20 million deal when his market didn’t develop. He currently leads the NL in RBI because the players hitting in front of him can’t stop getting on base.

Folks, we haven’t gotten to the pitching yet, which looks to be in a much better position than 2023. They have five All-Star caliber starting pitchers currently on the IL, all of whom are expected back at some point this season. In the meantime, the Dodgers made two big rotation additions in Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Glasnow has been one of the league’s best pitchers on a per-inning basis since his 2019 breakout, but he’s only topped 100 innings once since then. The Dodgers still felt confident enough to give him a five-year, $136 million extension after acquiring him from the Rays.

Yamamoto, meanwhile, received a 12-year, $325 million contract before throwing a pitch in MLB. Yamamoto has elite, #1 starter type of stuff and dominated NPB his final years there, winning three straight pitching triple crowns and MVPs from 2021-2023. Only 25, the Dodgers felt good enough about him to pay for, essentially, his entire MLB career.

With all their pitching injuries, they also brought in lefty James Paxton on a one year deal, who is scheduled to start game 1 vs the Twins. Another health risk himself, he’s at least ready to start this season.

If the Dodgers have a weakness, it’s in the bullpen, but the starting pitching is so good it might not matter. Evan Phillips has turned into one of the best closers in baseball since LAD grabbed him off waivers, but injuries to Blake Treinen and former Twin Brusdar Graterol have left them a bit vulnerable on the back end.

Other Names to Know

One member of that ‘pen is Gus Varland, Louie’s brother, who just had his contract selected by the Dodgers on Saturday. He was a Rule 5 pick by the Brewers in 2023 but struggled in his first taste of big league action and was ultimately returned to the Dodgers.

I mentioned the Dodgers’ brigade of All-Star caliber pitchers on the IL and I was truly not exaggerating. Clayton Kershaw leads the bunch and is due back around the All-Star break. Former Cy Young contender Walker Buehler missed all of 2023 recovering from TJS but has dominated early this year on a rehab assignment and is expected to return in late April or early May. Tony Gonsolin started the 2022 All-Star game but struggled last year fighting through an elbow injury and will now miss the season recovering from surgery. Dustin May has dominated the Bigs when he’s pitched but has only thrown 191 innings in five seasons since his 2019 debut. May is hoping for a late-season return from an elbow injury of his own. Sophomore starter Emmett Sheehan is also out to start the season.

Dustin May is throwing a wiffle ball (via @PitchingNinja) pic.twitter.com/gZxCZ1lb4q — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) August 5, 2020

Should I also mention Shohei Ohtani in this section? He won’t pitch in 2024 while recovering from his second UCL surgery (he is specifically not calling it Tommy John’s) but will be at the top of their rotation in 2025. Put all that together and you’re looking at a 2025 rotation (health provided) of Ohtani, Glasnow, Yamamoto, Miller, and either Gonsolin or May. That’s before getting to players like Sheehan, Gavin Stone, or top prospects River Ryan and Nick Frasso. The Dodgers have so many MLB-caliber players they were swapping out veterans and prospects on the 40-man roster just to free up roster space (see: the Dodgers giving the Twins Manny Margot AND another prospect for Noah Miller).

Catcher Will Smith signed a 10-year, $140 million extension right before the season, making him the third highest-paid catcher in MLB history behind Buster Posey and First Ballot Hall-of-Famer Joseph Patrick Mauer.

Speaking of catchers and prospects, Los Angeles has two of the best catching prospects in baseball in Dalton Rushing and Diego Cartaya. With Smith freshly extended, the Dodgers will likely dangle one or both at the trade deadline as they have needs that emerge.

Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman is probably the best in the business. Somehow still only 47 years old, Friedman has been running baseball teams since 2005 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He built everything the Rays do well on the player acquisition and development side, and then the Dodgers brought him in to do the same thing with 10 times more financial resources. The combination of internal development (Smith, Muncy, Outman, Buehler, Miller, Gonsolin, May, Phillips) and spending (Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Glasnow, Yamamoto, Hernandez) is the only real way to build a baseball superteam these days, but keep in mind it STILL took the Dodgers a long time to get here.

Friedman is so good at his job that Shohei Ohtani put an opt-out clause in his contract around the man. If Friedman ever leaves the Dodgers while Ohtani is under contract, Ohtani can walk as well. Talk about job security.

TLDR

The Dodgers are, inarguably, the most talented team in baseball and are only poised to get better as the season goes on. Against an offense this talented, the Twins desperately need their bats to wake up.