Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Alex Kirilloff’s Exit Velocity” Edition

Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Tom Schreier at Zone Coverage looks at how Austin Martin and Royce Lewis have grown from being 14-year-olds on Team USA to major leaguers.
- Do-Hyoung Park at MLB.com shares what Edouard Julien has been working on behind the scenes to improve against lefties this season.
- Dan Hayes at The Athletic explains how the Twins honored broadcasting legend and former play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer at the home opener ($).
In the World of Baseball:
- There were a number of major injuries to pitchers this week, including Eury Perez, Shane Bieber, and Spencer Strider. Andy McCollough at The Athletic looks into how the MLB is reacting to all the recent elbow injuries ($).
- One of the reactions included a statement from the player’s union blaming MLB’s changes to the pitch clock for causing further injury risk. The MLB promptly returned fire with a statement that research shows that the pitch clock has not caused increased injuries to pitchers.
- Stephen Strasburg has officially retired and has seemingly mended fences with the Washington Nationals as well.
- At the end of week 1 of baseball, the Yankees and the Pirates stand atop the AL and NL pennant races, both with 8-2 records.
