 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Alex Kirilloff’s Exit Velocity” Edition

AK19 is mashing the ball and we love it

By JohnKe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Guardians v. Minnesota Twins Photo by Matt Krohn/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:


Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

In the World of Baseball:

  • There were a number of major injuries to pitchers this week, including Eury Perez, Shane Bieber, and Spencer Strider. Andy McCollough at The Athletic looks into how the MLB is reacting to all the recent elbow injuries ($).
  • One of the reactions included a statement from the player’s union blaming MLB’s changes to the pitch clock for causing further injury risk. The MLB promptly returned fire with a statement that research shows that the pitch clock has not caused increased injuries to pitchers.
  • Stephen Strasburg has officially retired and has seemingly mended fences with the Washington Nationals as well.
  • At the end of week 1 of baseball, the Yankees and the Pirates stand atop the AL and NL pennant races, both with 8-2 records.

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...