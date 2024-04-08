Game 8 (For Real This Time): Dodgers at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Know Thine Enemy: True Blue LA

Want every detail possible on the Los Angeles Dodgers before the series kicks off? Check out my series preview for that breakdown!

A few other pieces of news as we head into the series...

Daniel Duarte went to the IL with a triceps strain, Jose Miranda was called up in his stead

Jorge Alcala was injured while warming up yesterday, though nothing is official there. Most likely because...

The Twins are out of pitchers! Brent Headrick was put on the Minor League IL with a dreaded forearm strain after a dazzling start this weekend.

Simeon Woods Richardson is the ONLY pitcher on the 40-man roster who is not currently on the Twins or the IL. Unfortunately, he just started yesterday so he won’t be able to help the big league club for a while.

Caleb Thielbar has thrown a couple bullpens. Sounds like he’ll be ready for a rehab assignment soon (pls Caleb)

Starting Pitchers

The Twins will send out Bailey Ober, hoping to recover after the worst start of his career. Unfortunately, he’ll have to face the most talented lineup in baseball. The Dodgers were at least held under 5 runs for the first time yesterday, so maybe we’re catching them at the right time /s.

LA counters with James Paxton who is never healthy but is still filthy when he takes the mound. With the Twins’ early season offensive struggles, Paxton isn’t going to make things any easier. To make matters worse, Alex Kirilloff, their best hitter so far, won’t be starting with the lefty on the mound. Time for the bats to show some life!

Lineups!

With the southpaw on the mound, the Twins go with the “Oops, all righties!” lineup. Meanwhile, the Dodgers go with the “Oops, all All-Stars!” alignment, plus Taylor Trammel for some reason.