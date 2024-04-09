Will the Los Angeles Dodgers join the ranks of all-time superteams?

This week, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in Minneapolis with an absolutely loaded roster. Having already acquired the likes of Freddie Freeman & Mookie Betts in recent years, all they did this past offseason was...

Acquire the game’s brightest star, Shohei Ohtani

Nab Japan’s best pitching export, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Further supplement the rotation with Tyler Glasnow & James Paxton (also: Walker Buehler & Clayton Kershaw are due back later this summer)

Bolster overall depth with Teoscar Hernandez and then sign their Fresh Prince catcher to a 10-year extension

Simply put, the Dodgers are—like it or lump it—a ruthless NBA-style superteam built to rack up W’s at a historic pace. But will it happen? Let’s take a look at some contenders for “greatest regular-season team ever”...

1927 New York Yankees (110-44)

The rhetorical standard of stacked rosters. Ruth (60 HR, 225 OPS+) & Gehrig (47 HR, 220 OPS+) you already know. But Earle Combs (23 3B, 141 OPS+), Tony Lazzari (125 OPS+), & Mark Koenig (no relation—that I know of) kept the line moving. Four hurlers—Waite Hoyt, Herb Pennock, Urban Shocker, & Dutch Ruether—also sported an ERA+ above 115.

1906 Chicago Cubs (116-36)

You probably know them for the poetic Tinkers-to-Evers-to-Chance, but this club primarily dominated with pitching. Mordecai “Three-Finger” Brown, Jack Pfiester, Ed Reulbach, Jack Taylor, & Orval Overall (yes, his real name) all posted an ERA+ over 141.

1961 New York Yankees (109-53)

This time led by a different pair of Yankee sluggers—Mantle (54 HR, 206 OPS+) & Maris (61 HR, 167 OPS+—the ‘61 crew supplemented them with Yogi (Berra), Elston (Howard), & Moose (Skowron). Then, a pitching staff comprised of six 10+ game-winners was fronted by peak-era Whitey Ford (25-4, 11 CG, 3 SHO).

2001 Seattle Mariners (116-46)

It’s pretty amazing that the only MLB squad to never reach a World Series compiled such a remarkable season—and this was after the Randy Johnson and Junior Griffey trades. Year #1 of Ichiro also included major contributions from Edgar Martinez, John Olerud, and a decidedly not-Twin Bret Boone. Somehow, Jamie Moyer won 20 games and the bullpen of Arthur “Rhodes Closed”, Jeff Nelson, & Kaz Sasaki was the definition of lights out.

1998 New York Yankees (114-48)

The craziest thing about the ‘98 Bombers was how they didn’t possess a standout superstar. Instead, opposing pitchers were simply ground to bits by a Jeter-O’Neill-Williams-Martinez-Brosius-Posada-Strawberry lineup. All the while, opposing batsmen were bombarded by the varied stylings of Pettitte, Wells, Cone, & El Duque.

Will the 2023 LA Dodgers join this list of April-September greatness? Only time will tell. The ‘22 True Blues actually have a compelling case for inclusion already (111-51), but this year’s roster is clearly superior. That is—as they say—”why they play the games”.