Will the Los Angeles Dodgers join the ranks of all-time superteams?

The Twins get a front-row seat this week

By Zach Koenig
Lou Gehrig/Babe Ruth
The Bambino & Larrupin’ Lou pose for a 1927 hip-hop cover
Photo by Louis Van Oeyen/Western Reserve Historical Society/Getty Images

This week, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in Minneapolis with an absolutely loaded roster. Having already acquired the likes of Freddie Freeman & Mookie Betts in recent years, all they did this past offseason was...

  • Acquire the game’s brightest star, Shohei Ohtani
  • Nab Japan’s best pitching export, Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Further supplement the rotation with Tyler Glasnow & James Paxton (also: Walker Buehler & Clayton Kershaw are due back later this summer)
  • Bolster overall depth with Teoscar Hernandez and then sign their Fresh Prince catcher to a 10-year extension

Simply put, the Dodgers are—like it or lump it—a ruthless NBA-style superteam built to rack up W’s at a historic pace. But will it happen? Let’s take a look at some contenders for “greatest regular-season team ever”...

1927 New York Yankees (110-44)

  • The rhetorical standard of stacked rosters. Ruth (60 HR, 225 OPS+) & Gehrig (47 HR, 220 OPS+) you already know. But Earle Combs (23 3B, 141 OPS+), Tony Lazzari (125 OPS+), & Mark Koenig (no relation—that I know of) kept the line moving. Four hurlers—Waite Hoyt, Herb Pennock, Urban Shocker, & Dutch Ruether—also sported an ERA+ above 115.
Yankees Infield 1927
Mr. Koenig (second from right)

1906 Chicago Cubs (116-36)

  • You probably know them for the poetic Tinkers-to-Evers-to-Chance, but this club primarily dominated with pitching. Mordecai “Three-Finger” Brown, Jack Pfiester, Ed Reulbach, Jack Taylor, & Orval Overall (yes, his real name) all posted an ERA+ over 141.
1907 Chicago Cubs Player Collage
“Even though we lost to the cross-town Sox in the World Series, I’m sure we’ll win one in the next 110 years” (all the ‘06 Cubbies)
Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images

1961 New York Yankees (109-53)

  • This time led by a different pair of Yankee sluggers—Mantle (54 HR, 206 OPS+) & Maris (61 HR, 167 OPS+—the ‘61 crew supplemented them with Yogi (Berra), Elston (Howard), & Moose (Skowron). Then, a pitching staff comprised of six 10+ game-winners was fronted by peak-era Whitey Ford (25-4, 11 CG, 3 SHO).
New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers
A lot of post-dong handshakes (giggity) in 1961
Photo by Robert Riger/Getty Images

2001 Seattle Mariners (116-46)

  • It’s pretty amazing that the only MLB squad to never reach a World Series compiled such a remarkable season—and this was after the Randy Johnson and Junior Griffey trades. Year #1 of Ichiro also included major contributions from Edgar Martinez, John Olerud, and a decidedly not-Twin Bret Boone. Somehow, Jamie Moyer won 20 games and the bullpen of Arthur “Rhodes Closed”, Jeff Nelson, & Kaz Sasaki was the definition of lights out.
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Atheltics
Name a more fun player in the history of baseball—I’ll wait
Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1998 New York Yankees (114-48)

  • The craziest thing about the ‘98 Bombers was how they didn’t possess a standout superstar. Instead, opposing pitchers were simply ground to bits by a Jeter-O’Neill-Williams-Martinez-Brosius-Posada-Strawberry lineup. All the while, opposing batsmen were bombarded by the varied stylings of Pettitte, Wells, Cone, & El Duque.
Orlando ‘’El Duque’’ Hernandez
Mr. Flexibility

Will the 2023 LA Dodgers join this list of April-September greatness? Only time will tell. The ‘22 True Blues actually have a compelling case for inclusion already (111-51), but this year’s roster is clearly superior. That is—as they say—”why they play the games”.

