Dodgers 4, Twins 2: Offensive struggles continue

We’re only eight games into the 2024 season, and the Minnesota Twins have already played five games in which they managed to score two or fewer runs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers held the Twins to just three hits. And by the end of the third inning, the home squad was already done scoring.

Frankly, things could have — and probably should have — been a lot worse for the Twins. The game opened with a five-pitch walk from Bailey Ober, putting Mookie Betts on base before Target Field’s patrons had fully settled into their chairs. Then, a rocket double from Shohei Ohtani to put runners on second and third with nobody out.

But Byron Buxton went deep in the gap in right-center to haul in a long drive from Freddie Freeman on the warning track before banging into the wall. It was a sacrifice fly, but it was a key step toward limiting the damage for the Twins. Ober wriggled out of the rest of the inning with a strikeout of Will Smith and a flyout from Max Muncy.

The Twins only two hits in the first three innings came from Manuel Margot, who batted leadoff and started in right field. He singled in the bottom of the opening frame and then launched a home run into the bullpen in the third inning after an Austin Martin walk that put the Twins on top, 2-1.

The only other hit Minnesota managed the rest of the way was a Buxton single in the fourth inning. That was it.

Ober scattered some more baserunners and continued to be helped by strong fielding behind him. He was pulled after five innings and the Twins still clinging to a one-run lead.

Steven Okert entered in the sixth and immediately gave up the lead. The Dodgers went double (Ohtani), single (Freeman), single (Smith), and nearly scored again before Buxton made an insane diving catch in the gap on a drive from Teoscar Hernandez. Okert got out of the inning with the game tied, 2-2.

Jay Jackson started the seventh inning for the Wolves and ran the count full on James Outman before hanging a slider that Outman deposited it into right field to put L.A. on top for good. Three batters later, Ohtani knocked out a homer of his own, doubling the Dodgers lead and notching his third hit of the game.

Griffin Jax and Kody Funderburk each pitched a scoreless inning, but the Twins failed to muster any additional baserunners.

Notes

On the plus side, the dreaded RISP issues didn’t matter in this game. The Twins didn’t get any runners to second base outside of the Margot home run. If runners don’t get to second ... then you can’t fail to knock them in. Genius.

Still, the Twins hit the ball hard and some misfortune. You have to hit ‘em where they ain’t, after all.

Ober was getting hit hard early but settled down somewhat. Five innings with only three hits and seven strikeouts is a line the Twins would take.

The Twins defense was great ... especially Buxton. How awesome is it to see him back in center field?

By my count, the Twins have scored in just four of their last 27 innings. As mentioned at the top, the Twins have scored two or less runs in all five of their losses. Their now averaging less than three runs per game overall, the second-worst mark in the league. The only team that’s scored less runs than the Twins is the White Sox, who have scored just 16 runs across 10 games (!).

Studs

Manuel Margot: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Byron Buxton: 1-for-4, two web gems

Duds