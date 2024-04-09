Twins Acquire Michael Tonkin, Max Kepler to IL

With the Twins literally out of healthy pitchers, they went out and re-acquired a member of the elite 2013-2017 Twins, Michael Tonkin. They sent cash to the Mets in the trade. He threw four innings for the Mets this season, which were remarkably unspectacular.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/CaqGAIWo2s — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 9, 2024

Tonkin last appeared for the Twins in 2017 and he labored in baseball obscurity for six years before shockingly reappearing with the Braves in 2023. He threw 80 innings for their big league squad in a low leverage/long relief role with a 4.23 ERA/4.43 FIP and 0.1 fWAR. Now 34, Tonkin throws a sinker and a slider, neither of which are all that great.

I wouldn’t expect Tonkin to play any significant role for the Twins and he may not even last a week on the roster. He is, however, healthy, which was the most important requirement for a bullpen acquisition. Yesterday, Daniel Duarte and Brent Headrick joined Jhoan Duran, Anthony DeSclafani, Matt Canterino, Josh Staumont, Justin Topa, Caleb Thielbar, Zack Weiss, and Josh Winder on the injured list. The Twins simply needed a warm body to eat some innings while these guys work back. The good news is that Thielbar and Staumont are scheduled to appear with the St. Paul Saints today, and it sounds like Thielbar could be back quickly if he feels good. There hasn’t been any word on Staumont.

In corresponding moves, the Twins placed Max Kepler on the 15-day IL with a knee contusion that he suffered Opening Day by fouling a ball off his knee. Off to a very slow start, it makes sense to give Kepler time to get back to his old self. Weiss was transferred to the 60-Day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.