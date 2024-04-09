Game 9: Dodgers at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Louie Varland’s second start couldn’t come at a worse time for a player who has struggled with the long ball. Ober was able to (mostly) contain the lineup yesterday, but Ohtani and Freeman hit some scorchers that turned into outs. Don’t expect Louie to face the top of that lineup more than twice, regardless of how well he’s pitching. Due to the lack of bullpen depth currently, there’s also a high chance we see Cole Sands in this game, so uh, sorry about that.

The Dodgers will send out long-time Ray Tyler Glasnow. When he’s going right, he has three different pitches that can seem unhittable. More importantly, he also bears a striking resemblance to actor Cillian Murphy, who’s latest film had the same runtime as a pre-pitch clock baseball game (no hate, I loved Oppenheimer).

Lineups!

Jose Miranda bats 5th today for the Twins. With Kepler out for at least the next two weeks, he’ll get a chance to play nearly every day and reestablish himself as a Major League hitter. He will be the primary DH while Alex Kirilloff will see more work in the outfield, along with Austin Martin.

Against my specific wishes, the Dodgers once again put all their stars in their lineup.